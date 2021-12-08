The day has finally come. Halo Infinite is a reality and fans of the adventures of the Master Chief around the world can begin to enjoy the new story of one of the most iconic sagas in the history of video games. Such is the importance of this premiere that Xbox Celebrates Halo Infinite Launch With Incredible Giant Oil Painting and spectacular to which they have accompanied, how could it be otherwise, with a choir that performs wonderfully the main theme of the franchise now in the hands of 343 Industries. Below you can see the exciting video posted by Xbox and that serves to get your teeth started before starting a legendary adventure.

“A masterpiece worthy of the Master Chief. Halo Infinite is the culmination of twenty years of artistic creation, so we celebrate it with an epic masterpiece. Painted by artist Iva Troj, with oils and acrylics on a canvas, the work of 3 × 6 meters It is available for anyone to see at the Saatchi Gallery in London until December 15 ”, explained Xbox while delighting us with this unforgettable video. But do not go, because there is still more that you cannot miss if you are an unconditional fan of Halo and meet very specific conditions.

Halo Infinite review

And it is that Xbox makes available to fans 200 units of this incredible art, although you can only participate if you are a resident of the United Kingdom, France or Germany. In this link you will find all the details and also the opportunity to download the image as a desktop background for your computer or mobile device. Remember that Halo Infinite and its multiplayer are already available on Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC and also through Xbox Game Pass at no additional cost to service subscribers.