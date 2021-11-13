Xbox and Gucci team up to launch $ 10,000 Series X

This past year we have seen many amazing designs for the Xbox series x, and others not so much. I think the latest design in collaboration with Gucci definitely makes the worst list. And it is that yes, Xbox and Gucci have teamed up to launch a X series personalized, with everything and two unique controls and a special case for transport.

This collaboration will be limited to only 100 units and will be available next November 17. If you are interested in acquiring one of these Xbox series x, then get ready to shell out $ 10,000, which translates to approximately $ 205,000 Mexican pesos.

The official page of Gucci You already have this console listed for your pre-sale, and yes, they will also be for sale here at Mexico, so if you really want to stand out with your friends, or you have $ 200 thousand pesos left over, you know what to do.

Editor’s note: Although the idea of ​​paying $ 200 thousand pesos for a console sounds like something impossible for some, surely these consoles will not last long in the market. Let’s remember that you need to have a certain social status to be able to spend all this money in a single exhibition, although believe me when I tell you that this type of product usually sells very quickly.

Via: Gucci