World War 3: Everything You Need To Know About The Farm 51 Tactical Multiplayer FPS

World War 3, the multiplayer tactical FPS that promises a different experience to the exponents of the shooter genre.

World war 3, also known by its abbreviation “Ww3”, Is a multiplayer tactical FPS developed by The Farm 51 and published by Mygames that promises to stand up to the exponents of the genre as Battlefield Y Call of duty with large doses of action, politics and strategy.

All about World War 3, the new MyGames FPS that will launch soon in its final version

World war 3 presents us with a multiplayer strategy FPS in which we assume the role of a soldier in the middle of a modern world conflict and very close to our dates, with real settings such as Warsaw, Berlin Y Moscow. The campaign allows us to drive war vehicles, attack enemy bases with drones or equip a firearm and go out onto the battlefield.

One of the biggest peculiarities of World war 3 is its high level of realism. Unlike Battlefield or Call of duty with his tone Arcadian In both the campaign and multiplayer, the video game of The Farm 51 discards the main concepts of the exponents of the genre shooter to offer an experience that puts tactics above all: we must drive tanks to go through dangerous areas, drones to inspect enemy areas and devise tactical attacks to advance without dying in the attempt.

Ww3 includes a realistic ballistics system with bullet drop, body awareness (to feel the soldier’s fatigue) and physics in all vehicles and environmental destruction. Each mission is carried out with advanced equipment that ranges from a pistol, an assault rifle, precision, heavy weapons, grenades, drones and all kinds of gadgets that are combined with allied vehicles and strategies on the battlefield.

On the other hand, for those who prefer to play accompanied, Ww3 It has an online multiplayer mode with up to 40 players per game. One of his ways, Tactical ops, presents a 20v20 fight in a “flag seizure” and the other, Team Deathmatch, is the classic 10v10 team match.

World war 3 is available in early access from Steam and it will go on sale in its final version soon.

