Otheon … more like Galicia and the Cíes Islands?

My Hero Academia: World Heroes Mission was the last film released in 2021 by Kohei Horikoshi’s work, this takes place in a fictional European country known as Otheon, but when we review this nation in detail it seems that it could be Spain . And, if you don’t believe us, here we bring you the necessary evidence to show that this is true and that, possibly, Rody Soul himself could be a Spanish citizen.

My Hero Academia: World Heroes Mission is not part of the official canon of the series, although it does have a direct relationship with it. During the Endeavor Agency Internship Story Arc, shortly before the great war between the League of Villains and the heroes, Midoriya, Bakugo, and Todoroki tour Europe as part of their work alongside this hero. But, his journey is interrupted when Deku is involved in a murder, so he will have to escape from the police while fighting the great villain in turn. It is thanks to this tour of Otheon that we see several references to Spain.

The first proof of this theory is the map of My Hero Academia: World Heroes Mission, the nation where Otheon is supposedly located is very close to where Spain should be. Speaking more precisely, it could be the Cíes Islands of the Autonomous Community of Galicia. In some dialogues of this film it is mentioned that part of the adventure takes place near some islands:

The second proof that the movie My Hero Academia: World Heroes Mission takes place in Spain (or specifically in Galicia) is that there are several typical elements of Spanish culture throughout history. For example, in one of the flashbacks of Rody Soul, the co-star of this adventure, we see that together with his family he can cook a delicious paella, one of the most recognized dishes of the Spanish national gastronomy. Perhaps, we do not see him dance the doll with his characteristic dress, but this gives us the opportunity to confirm his nationality.

Additionally, as the story of My Hero Academia: World Heroes Mission unfolds, we see how our protagonists travel the country where there are several signs written in Spanish, one of the most widely spoken languages ​​in Spain.

As we mentioned at the beginning, an irrefutable proof of the Spanish origin of Rody Soul is the flashback of his family meal, just before he falls from grace and loses his house (which looks a lot like some luxury mansions in the Autonomous Community of Galicia) . At dinner, we see one of the most beloved regional dishes in Spain: paella. This food is one of the national emblems.

But, in the end, there is one more proof that adds to this theory that My Hero Academia: World Heroes Mission takes place in Spain, perhaps in the Autonomous Community of Galicia. The companion of Rody Soul is Pino, this little bird is part of his “quirk”, thanks to him he cannot lie and always expresses with sincerity the emotions of this hero. This small bird with a characteristic mask bears a great resemblance to the Hoopoe, one of the national birds of Spain. Not only the colors of their feathers were used as inspiration for their design, but also the patterns on their wings and if we pay enough attention, even the shape of their eyes. Do you think they are mere coincidences or could this movie really take place in Spain?

For these reasons it is that My Hero Academia: World Heroes Mission could have been inspired or directly take place in Spain. This story that leads us to confront a sinister organization that threatens to end all gifts, which endangers the fate of the world could have been inspired by the Autonomous Community of Galicia. Our heroes had only a couple of hours to avoid even the collapse of civilization, while Deku and Rody Soul are hunted by the law and roam the Spanish countryside..

