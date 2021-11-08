We live in the era of teleworking and mobility, a world in which being able to be connected wherever you are and with the ease of being able to move from one place to another prevail over the comfort that a fixed work station gives you. Within this scope we have, of course, laptops, but for all those who seek the maximum of mobility and flexibility, even that is not enough. Fortunately, there are devices like the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 range that can help you meet all your needs in a single device, and we are going to talk about this in this article.

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7 family of products are, as you may already assume from the name, tablets. But they are not just any tablets, but they represent an immense range of opportunities and facilities for all those who need to be connected everywhere, and not only because they are connected but because of the need to work. For this reason, and as you will see below, these devices offer you even more than a laptop, but with greater autonomy and ease of transport and handling.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, productivity at the best price

With the nickname FE (Fun Edition), this tablet has everything you may need both for leisure and entertainment and for work in a single device that, as you will see, is not left behind in terms of performance despite its price. The Galaxy Tab S7 FE stands out for its screen of nothing less than 12.4 inch with fairly thin edges, and that carries a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels which, of course, is tactile and in fact has a stylus to draw as if it were a graphics tablet.

This device is powered by a processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 5G that integrates an Adreno 619 GPU, more than enough for both games and graphic design programs. This hardware is complemented by variants that incorporate 4/6 GB of RAM, while in storage we also have the option to choose between 64GB and 128GB.

Before we told you that these devices are designed for mobility, and despite its huge screen it weighs only 608 grams and has a 10,900 mAh battery that guarantees up to 13 hours of use no problem. As if this were not enough, you have the option of choosing a model with 5G connectivity (there is also only WiFi), and it has a function of 45W fast charge so you never get thrown.

Galaxy Tab S7, for the most demanding users

One of the main differences between the models of Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7 family is the size of the screen, and this model incorporates it in 11 inch with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels in an IPS panel that integrates HDR10 and, eye to the data, 120 Hz refresh rate, a feature that the most gamers will appreciate because it significantly improves the fluidity of the device in games. Like the model we saw before, the screen is also touch and of course has the S Pen to use the tablet as a graphic design tablet or as a workbook where you can take notes, handwritten notes into digital text, and more.

This model mounts a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor (eight cores at 3.09 GHz), declared one of the best processors of 2020. This processor is accompanied by 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage internal, along with a 8,000 mAh battery, optional 4G connectivity, Bluetooth and everything you may need to connect from anywhere. Oh, and in this case, being smaller, its weight is reduced to only 500 grams.

In addition, this model is available in four different colors: Mystic Bronze, a bronze color that is quite pleasing to the eye and that gives it a high-quality aesthetic, Mystic Silver, a very striking silver color, Mystic Black, a very elegant black color. , and Mystic Navy, a blue tone that is also elegant but that gives it a more modern touch.

Galaxy Tab S7 +, the best of the best

With the Galaxy Tab S7 +, we are going to the top of the range model of the family, a model that has EVERYTHING. We are talking about a device with a screen 12.4 inch, resolution WQXGA + (2800 x 1752 pixels) with matrix Super AMOLED and that carries a refresh rate of 120 Hz, almost nothing. It has of course touch capabilities and integrates the Samsung S Pen to be able to use it as a graphic design tablet, take notes, pass handwritten texts into digital text, and a long etcetera that will help you improve your productivity. In this case, by carrying a larger screen, its weight is increased to 575 grams (and even so it is still extremely light).

This model carries the same Snapdragon 865+ processor of the previous model, as well as 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, but in addition to the screen it differs from the previous model in that in this case connectivity is 5G (compared to 4G of the previous one) in addition to that its battery is larger, with 10,090 mAh for a longer battery life (14 hours according to the manufacturer).

Like the previous model, this device is available in Mystic Bronze, Mystic Silver, Mystic Black and Mystic Navy color.

