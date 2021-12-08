Gmail launches a button in the app to make calls and video calls from your iOS and Android phone, we tell you how to activate the new function ..

In the app Gmail it was already possible to initiate calls and video calls, but you had to send an invitation for the video conference which was not a practical option for a one-on-one talk.

Thus, now the Gmail app simplifies calls and video calls with a new button. You will be able to see the phone and video icons at the top right of each individual chat and press it to make the voice or video call directly.

Although it is only a button, the simplification of calls and video calls places the Gmail app along with other applications such as Messenger, WhatsApp or Telegram, but with the contacts you have through email.

Apparently, Google wants to make Gmail the central platform for all your communication services, and this is a good step in that it adds practicality to the way you communicate.

It will no longer be necessary to create a session or invitation via Meet and send it to someone else so that they will first accept it and then be able to start the conversation; now all you need is the touch of a button.

The new feature is already rolling out around the world, so you’ll be able to use the button in no time. To see the button in the Gmail app on your phone go to “Settings“Choose the email account where you want to view it and in” Chat “activate the button” show the chat tabs and spaces “and click on” Accept “and then on” Activate “.