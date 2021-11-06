Women have an opportunity for economic growth with startups in beauty products.

The economic crisis caused in these times, gave way to millions of people were affected economically. Data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI) show that during April 2020 about 12.5 million jobs were lost in Mexico, so that a part of the population with permanent jobs found it necessary to carry out some entrepreneurship.

Among some sectors that were affected by the covid are that of the beauty and the cosmetic, since the decrease in social mobility meant that fewer people were forced to resort to this type of product and use it on a daily basis. In accordance with Statista and their study on the annual growth rate in the cosmetics sector in the world, during 2020 this had a decline of more than 10 percent compared to 2019, which came to affect different leading brands in the sector.

However, thanks to the decrease in covid cases, an effective vaccination process and the passage of time, we are seeing a greater movement in society, causing little by little mobility is returning to normal, be it in events family and offices, as well as the return of sales of different products and services that were affected, including those of the beauty industry.

Despite this, the economic crisis is still in force, opening an opportunity for the population to continue trying to create enterprises, either for pleasure or necessity, an action that could be carried out efficiently thanks to some brands and their products.

An opportunity for women when selling beauty products

Belcorp is a brand that seeks to promote beauty and women to achieve personal fulfillment with different products, both facial treatment, personal care and makeup, etc., thanks to its some of its brands, such as esika, L’BEL and Cyzone.

This brand has a dedicated program to promote women who want to venture into entrepreneurship in order to boost their economic growth, in addition to allowing them to function in the beauty industry through the sale of different categories and a portfolio of quality products.

This also has the option of create your own online store, materials to post on social mediavirtual changing rooms to facilitate makeup sales, among other features that will allow consultants to increase their sales, which depending on your preference can be physically or virtually; Likewise, these provide the opportunity for consultants to obtain training and workshops for personal and professional development.

This would allow consultants to earn up to 50 percent of their sales, the percentage of income being relative to registered sales, so it could be a good option for a light economic growth in the field of beauty which would result in extra income that can help supplement expenses for housing, education for children, health, etc.

In accordance with The financial, on Mexico 41 percent of startups fail it subsists to the second year of life, so 59 percent of them do not, resulting in that approximately 75 percent of these fail after the second year from their inception, that is to say that only 25 percent of these manage to stay.

Undertaking is an action that carries its respective risks for those who decide to choose to enter the path of economic independence by integrating all their efforts within a single project, which could work if the necessary strategies are carried out. However, different companies provide an opportunity for women to carry out their own beauty endeavors and increase their economic stability.