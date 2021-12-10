MIUI is one of the most complete customization layers that exist, but it also hides some tricks or shortcuts to certain sections of the device. This time we will show you a simple trick with which you can access the “Application manager” in a very fast way.

How to access the application manager through multitasking

The application manager is un section within the device settings through which we can update system applications, but also make changes internally. It is possible from clear the cache, clear the data or even directly uninstall the application.

It is also possible to access all this type of information directly from the settings, although the steps to follow are much more tedious. In this case, you just have to follow these instructions:





Open multitasking.

Then press and hold the close apps button.

Then the section “Manage apps“.

As you can see, the steps to follow are very simple and it is a good way to save time when entering this section.