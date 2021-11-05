The whole country has its sights set on the La Palma volcano, which unfortunately has lost the home of many families on the island. Since its eruption on September 19, the volcano is still active, and professionals and scientists They are working to protect citizens and monitoring the course of their laundry. Far from the information offered by the television media, we wanted to show you a tool to learn more technical details about this phenomenon.

The VolcanoDiscovery portal offers a very useful tool to find out all the information about earthquakes and eruptions around the world. Through an interactive map, we will be able to see in real time where these natural disasters happen, also knowing a multitude of information about it.

An interactive and real-time map

The map is very easy to use. We can go moving through it to see the points where some of these events have occurred, and we can also filter the content according to whether it is an earthquake, an erupting volcano, or even being able to see also those that are not active.





This tool also allows us to filter by country, being able to see a list on the left side of all earthquakes that have been happening in the selected location in chronological order, and even by the magnitude of the earthquake.

Share if we have noticed an earthquake

Another very interesting option is to see from where an earthquake in question has been felt. If we select the option of ‘I felt it’, we can share if we have noticed it from our location. On the other hand, if we click on ‘Reports’, we will access a page where we can see from where users have felt the earthquake and comments on it.

If we click on a specific volcano or earthquake, we can get all the information in real time about it, be it a detailed update of its earthquakes, images of the environment, and even a link to the surrounding webcams, where we will see images that will be updated every few minutes.