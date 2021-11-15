We show you some design applications that will allow you to continue creating content for your brand’s digital presence.

According to the study of Digital 2021 carried out in a joint effort by We Are Social and Hootsuite, today 60 percent of the world’s population already has access to the internet, consequently, 53 percent of people around the world are already in social networksTherefore, the presence on digital platforms is of vital importance for the different companies, projects and brands to achieve their due recognition and thus also increase their sales.

In a world where materials digitalAs the internet and social networks predominate, it is vitally important to stay at the forefront in terms of visual content, since these are an important part of the impression that users get from our brand (either physically or digitally ), causing good or bad impressions on whoever comes across our content.

Although the creation of these requires the help of a graphic designer specialized in the area, in some occasions, such as small agencies or ventures, it is necessary that part of the team (or ourselves) have sufficient knowledge to be able to carry out these tasks and achieve effective results. However, starting from scratch can be a somewhat complicated task to cope with, so we need a little guide, so in this case we will try to help you by providing you with some design applications that you could use to be able to create visual content that is sufficiently effective and of this way you keep creating.

The design of our site Web or networks social They are the first impression that users will have about our brand, so it is vitally important that these are carefully made with a team that allows us to achieve the best quality in them.

Adobe spark – This platform allows you to create social graphics, videos and even web pages in a short time, having at our disposal a wide variety of filters, animations and images, allowing to develop content in small intervals of time.

Canva – This is one of the applications most used by those who need to create content constantly and who are not necessarily design professionals, but its templates provide considerable guidance to be able to create effective content.

Adobe Illustrator Draw – This is the mobile version of Adobe Illustrator focused on vector drawing and design, which will allow you to use layers so that you have your workspace well organized.

Snapseed – This is primarily a photo editor, but some graphics can also be created for social networks and thanks to its software you can share your creations on social networks instantly; This is one of the design applications that you can use from an iOS or Android software.

Pantone Connect – This tool will be better received by those somewhat deeper into the world of design, since if you are interested in creating a special harmony through colors, the platform will allow you to create color pallets from an image and apply them in your designs .

Graphionic – This tool is ideal for creating designs for social networks and collages, as well as adding text, stickers and backgrounds or removing the background from any image.

These were some design applications that allow you to continue creating digital content, both for your brand’s social networks and for your website, did you already know them?

