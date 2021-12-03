Brands in the world continue to adapt to new ways of advertising and to reach its audience every day with new releases.

Collaborations between brands is a marketing strategy that has been gaining strength after the arrival of the Covid-19 pandemic. All this, thanks to the change in consumer behavior that from one day to the next was affected by the restrictions that many countries lifted to prevent the virus from continuing to spread in society.

Faced with this problem, many global brands had to rethink a new advertising strategy to reach their loyal consumers and continue to attract new ones. Thanks to all this, it is where the collaborations between fashion brands, famous singers, athletes or even video games to create a new narrative, as well as generate the element of surprise in your customers and increase your sales further.

Recently, the gamer world has become very popular and has gained ground in various spaces for its video game launches or places on social networks where they have a large community. Faced with this new reality where the important thing is to all live together to continue winning, Collaborations such as the one currently announced by Xbox have developed between Halo Infinite and the luxury jewelry brand Swarovski.

We’ve teamed up with @Halo to celebrate the game’s 20th anniversary and the launch of #HaloInfinite, creating two must-have collectibles – including Master Chief’s iconic Mjolnir helmet. Enter to win one of 117 Swarovski x Halo collections: https://t.co/ZC2RcP13Lo pic.twitter.com/x8QJKH7UR1 – swarovski (@swarovski) December 1, 2021

This collaboration is perhaps strange for many people, but both firms assure that in an ambitious advertising campaign to celebrate the premiere of Halo Infinite.

The launch of the luxury collection that every gamer hopes to have

Xbox Game Studios continues to throw the house out the window promoting the launch of this video game and is that this new collaboration is added to fan activations and augmented reality ads that he already made to celebrate the arrival of the game that is on December 8.

This collaboration will result in 117 collectibles, where the energy sword and a recreation of the Master Chief’s helmet created entirely in Swarovski crystals in a life-size replica of the legendary most valuable objects of Halo.

Likewise, the firms have already released images of the items and from what is seen in the photos they will be collectibles that you can put in the palm of your hand without much problem and thus show off your fanaticism for the video game in a luxurious way.

So you can get one of these collectibles

If you consider yourself fans of this video game and you are preparing your wallet for this launch and buying one of these collectibles, we regret to tell you that these objects will not be for sale. But you can get them without spending your money and just by participating in a raffle.

What part of the strategy marketing of both brands, announced that the only way to obtain them will be in a raffle that Swarovski organized on their website.

The only bad thing is that the raffle is only open to residents of the United States, leaving out a lot of fans of Halo from different parts of the world.

