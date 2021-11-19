Dream Kardashian’s party topped Stormi Webster’s! Check out how incredible their celebration was …

The Kardashian Jenner clan, made up of Kris, Kylie, Kendall, Kourtney, Khloé and Kim, is known for throwing the best parties in all of Hollywood. The stars of Keeping Up With The Kardashians They take holidays very seriously, so anniversaries and birthdays are very special to them.

For example, the creator of Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Swim is known in the middle of the show for spoiling her daughter, Stormi Webster, with the best and most luxurious festivities. However, Rob Kardashian is taking on the makeup mogul as he celebrated his daughter Dream’s birthday with a fabulous party!

He surpassed Stormi! This was the epic Barbie-themed party from Dream

Last Wednesday, November 10, Dream Kardashian turned five years old and the little girl celebrated this special day in a big way. Her father, Rob, threw a Barbie-themed party for her, and the decoration was spectacular. With a huge dollhouse, hundreds of balloons, a life-size box of the doll, cakes and more, Dream celebrated alongside her friends and family.

Check out some photos of this special day here!

Khloé Kardashian was present at the celebration along with her daughter, True Thompson, and enjoyed all the amenities that were at the party, she even posed inside the Barbie box like a real doll!

The party also featured a table to make the famous slimes, And it was more than fun!

