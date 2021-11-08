Thanks to the timely intervention of specialists from the General Hospital of the National Medical Center (CMN). La Raza of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS). They managed a corneal transplant on a three-month-old girl to preserve her eye, since she had a corneal ulcer that generated endophthalmitis, severe inflammation in this organ.

This is the first surgical procedure in a child under one year of age in 2021

Dr. Rocío Adriana Horcasitas Ibarra, specialist in refractive surgery with training in corneal transplantation at the High Specialty Medical Unit (UMAE). He reported that this is the first surgical procedure in a child under one year of age in 2021 within this hospital. And in the last four years no similar case has been documented in the IMSS and at the national level.

He explained that the patient named Ashley, at three months of age, presented a corneal injury and was initially treated at the Family Medicine Unit (UMF) No. 41 in Mérida, Yucatán. Later, as there was no favorable response to the treatment, she was referred to the Pediatric Ophthalmology and Cornea Services of the General Hospital “Dr. Gaudencio González Garza ”in Mexico City.

“When talking with the parents, they told us that Ashley had a red, tearing eye. A feverish picture and increased volume of the eyelids. Signs that after a series of studies confirmed the diagnosis of corneal ulcer, orbital cellulitis and endophthalmitis ”, he indicated.

The only option for the little girl was to perform a corneal transplant

Horcasitas Ibarra explained that in this scenario, the only option for the little girl was to perform a corneal transplant in order to preserve the eyeball, since the corneal ulcer that generated endophthalmitis put at risk the preservation not only of vision but also of the organ.

He recalled that this procedure was performed on April 27, thanks to the cadaveric donation of the cornea from a 75-year-old adult, tissue that was available at the Corneal Tissue Bank for the care of urgent cases such as Ashley’s. Two days later and with a good evolution, she was able to leave the hospital.

The specialist from the General Hospital of CMN La Raza added that the minor was given medical follow-up through the Cornea Service of this UMAE for six months. Where its improvement was observed through a transparent corneal button. On October 7, her sutures were removed under general anesthesia and she was discharged the next day.

“This problem is rare in infants under one year of age and with severity like Ashley’s case. Where the infection was not limited to the cornea but included the entire eyeball ”, he said.

A corneal transplant must be followed by lifelong medical care,

The IMSS doctor pointed out that the baby’s cornea is currently transparent because it is the organ that had a serious infectious process. But at this moment she already fixes and follows the objects, indicators that expand the possibility that she can recover her vision and be functional in her eye.

He added that a corneal transplant must be followed-up for life. Because there is the possibility of rejection, if that happens the transplant received may become cloudy. However, when treated promptly, the drug will restore transparency and vision. “Later, when Ashley is an adult, she may need a second surgical treatment.”

Meanwhile, the minor’s parents, Mrs. María Rosalinda and Mr. Heber Ricardo, thanked the Social Security health personnel. This, for doing everything possible so that his daughter, and the donor’s relatives, will recover. In that sense, they invited more people to be part of the culture of donation, with the aim of helping those who need it most.

