Winston Duke will be Batman in this new adaptation

Batman is possibly the most popular hero of Dc comics, and in addition to the movie with Robert Pattinson, as well as the multiple animated projects, the Dark Knight will have a new adaptation in a dramatized podcast format.

With information from The Hollywood Reporter, it is reported that Winston duke, actor who previously worked in Black panther What M’Baku, will lend his voice to the character of Bruce Wayne / Batman in Batman: Unburied, a new podcast focused on the darkest aspects of character psychology.

The project will be produced by David S. Goyer, Known for working on the script for Man of Steel and Batman v Superman, who shared the following comments about it:

“I’ve been a fan of narrative podcasts for a long time and was looking for the right story, returning to Batman seemed like the perfect opportunity to do one. We will be using the exclusive audio benefits to delve into the most nightmarish members of the Dark Knight’s gallery of villains. “

Accompanying Duke we have Jason Isaacs What Alfred Pennyworth, but unfortunately we don’t have a release date yet.

Via: IGN

