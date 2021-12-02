Winner® Launches Special Edition Scooby-Doo

On My God We know people love nostalgia, cartoons, and of course Scooby-Doo, and that is why we help our client, Winner®, to launch the new special edition Winner® – Scooby-Doo.

Our mission was to promote this special edition and one of the challenges was to reinforce the values ​​of Winner® and merge them with Scooby Doo, for which a digital and BTL experience was designed that took up the mystery around the series with videos, posts, dynamics, crosswords, mazes and an Escape Room, all this without forgetting that the union between the owner and his best friend is the most important.

The intention was to create expectations about the new presentation of Winner® – Scooby-Doo through a hero video, in which the main characters would be shown in one more of their adventures.

Obtaining more than 133 thousand views, 96 percent reproductions and more than three million impressions in 45 days of the campaign, we developed a crossword puzzle that would be their entrance ticket to the Escape Room, which the participants had to solve in the shortest possible time .

Through the website of Winner® We achieved a participation of more than five thousand people in less than 30 days and 45 were the selected winners who came to our Escape Room with their families and, mainly, with their best friend.

Teamwork has been very important to solve the mysteries that this campaign would have ahead, and it was then that we created a BTL experience to close it, in which we could feel the closeness and skill of the users with their best friend through the Escape Room.

Who got my Winner®?

Inspired by the personalities of the four main characters in the cartoon, we created an experience that would involve users and their best friend; We had four big mysteries to solve in four different rooms: Orange (Vilma), Blue (Fredd), Purple (Daphne) and Green (Scooby-Doo & Shaggy).

Each door had a mystery, testing the different capacities of the participants, which could only be solved as a team, but, prior to this activity, we had the presence of special guests and influencers who generated positive content due to the pleasant experience.

The 245 participants who could not attend the experience were given gift kits. Winner® Scooby-Doo, which have already been sent to the door of his house throughout the republic.

With this campaign we made known the benefits that make Winner® so valuable and made us participate in the International Festival of Independent Advertising FEPI which closed its historic 15 Years Special Edition with the Awards Ceremony, broadcast live from Rosario, Argentina, through the YouTube Channel FePI TV.

Materials and campaigns from 30 countries participated and were evaluated by more than 120 leading industry professionals.

In the 17 competition categories, Midios Mexico was nominated in the category of Direct Marketing and we obtained the Bronze award from the hand of Winner®, an ally that always lets us break down barriers and make ad hoc proposals to your brand but with differentials in the industry.

Midios Mexico It is here to stay and we are growing steadily in this highly competitive industry, innovating and creating experiences worth remembering by users and thus exceeding the expectations of our customers.