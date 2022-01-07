2022 has already started and the Windows team is back at it. After a well-deserved vacation, Microsoft workers have cooked a new version for the Windows 11 Dev Channel: Build 22526. Let’s go with it!

Changes and improvements in Build 22526

Experimenting with showing ALT + TAB as window instead of full screen for some Insiders.

Support for wideband voice has been added when using Apple AirPods products (AirPods, AirPods Pro, or AirPods Max), improving the audio quality for voice calls.

Starting with build 22518, Credential Guard is now enabled by default on Windows 11 Enterprise licensed machines (E3 and E5) that are joined to the company.

Experimenting with indexing more file locations to make using search to find important files in File Explorer faster.

Corrections

File Browser

Work has been done to help resolve an issue where if search was used in File Explorer, and then explorer.exe crashed, the next time it was trying to search in File Explorer it did not work.

Search

Another fix has been made to help fix the issue of the recent searches flyout getting stuck on screen (appearing transparent except for the border).

The resolution of application icons that are displayed in search results when the screen scale is set to more than 100% has been improved.

Spotlight Collection

If we are using the spotlight collection, the current image should migrate with this update.

Widgets

Fixed an issue that resulted in the widget board not having the correct resolution when hovering over the IN point on a secondary monitor.

Fixed an issue where the widget board would temporarily go blank, displaying only an add widget button (which would also open a blank dialog).

Others

Fixed an error message with KMODE_EXCEPTION_NOT_HANDLED that remote desktop users encountered when trying to shut down or restart.

The Microsoft Store should no longer display a message that trying to install the latest Web Media Extension update returns error code 0x80073CFB.

Fixed a DWM bug that affected some Insiders users in the previous version.

Known issues

general

You may not be able to log into some apps like Feedback Hub. Restarting the PC should correct the problem.

Reports are being investigated that some Insiders are seeing failure to update drivers and firmware in the latest versions with error 0x8007012a.

Beginning

In some cases, you may not be able to enter text when using search from Start or the taskbar. If you experience the problem, press WIN + R on your keyboard to launch the Run dialog, and then close it.

Taskbar

Taskbar sometimes flickers when switching input method.

The network icon sometimes disappears on the taskbar when it is supposed to be there. If you run into this, try using Task Manager to restart explorer.exe.

If you have multiple monitors connected to your PC and you right-click on the date and time in the taskbar of your main monitor, explorer.exe will crash.

Look for

After clicking the search icon on the taskbar, the search panel may not open. If this happens, restart the “Windows Explorer” process and reopen the search panel.

Setting

When viewing the list of available Wi-Fi networks, the signal strength indicators do not reflect the correct signal strength.

The settings can be locked by going to System> Display> HDR.

There is a blank entry in Bluetooth and devices.

Work is being done to fix a bug that affects some Insiders whereby the Settings app closes when trying to access Installed Apps, Startup Apps, or Default Apps.

Widgets

Changing the alignment of the taskbar can make the Widgets button disappear from the taskbar.

When you have multiple monitors, the content of the Widgets on the taskbar can get out of sync between the monitors.

With the taskbar aligned to the left, information such as temperature is not displayed. This will be fixed in a future update.

Voice access

Some text creation commands, for example “select that” or “remove that”, may not work as expected in Windows applications.

The recognition of some punctuation marks and symbols such as the @ sign is not accurate.

Storyteller