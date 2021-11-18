One more week we are with you to tell you all the news that comes to Windows 11 in the Dev channel. This time we jump from Build 22499 to 22504. And we already warn you that next week we will run out of Build because it is the day Thanksgiving in America.

Hey #WindowsInsiders in the Dev Channel! Build 22504 is now live. Be sure to check out the blog post for fixes and known issues. https://t.co/QlHbVjFbhi ^ AL# Windows11#AreYouFlightingYet pic.twitter.com/8SsZ3Ubf8B – Windows Insider (@windowsinsider) November 17, 2021

Changes and improvements in Build 22504

To further personalize our Windows text input experience, they have expanded the 13 themes for the touch keyboard that now apply to our other input experiences, including IMEs, emoji panel, and voice typing. It is also available for all themed experiences. The theme engine that allows us to create a totally personalized theme that includes background images. You can find all this in the new section “Text input” on Settings> Personalization. This is not yet available to all Insiders as they want to monitor the feedback and see how it works before sending it to everyone.

They have added the ability to custom emoji combinations based on the face and skin tones of family members, couples with hearts, kisses, and people who hold hands. We simply have to open the emoji panel (WIN +.) And try these combinations by typing the following in the search box: family, couple, holding hands or kisses. This is not yet available to all Insiders as they want to monitor the feedback and see how it works before sending it to everyone.

Now we can use the keyboard shortcut WIN + Alt + K to toggle the new mute icon on the bar task when it is displayed.

Based on feedback, they are making searching for Portuguese and Polish emojis a bit more flexible with keywords that contain diacritics.

Now available .NET Framework 4.8.1, the latest .NET Framework that will provide native ARM64 support for the .NET Framework runtime.

Now Settings> System> Sound in Windows 11 shows a warning when access to the microphone has been restricted in your privacy settings, and the notification has been removed to alert us to this.

Added support for cancellation of daylight saving time for the Republic of Fiji for 2021.

They are making a change so that in the future in new installations, the touch indicator option is now disabled by default in Settings> Accessibility> mouse pointer and touch. As part of this change, they have added a link to this Settings page from Settings> Bluetooth and Devices> Touch and made it so that the press and hold image is now always displayed regardless of the configuration state.

Apps will now launch maximized by default when in tablet position on small devices (11-inch diagonal screens and below).

Build 22504 fixes

Beginning

Fixed an issue that was believed to be the root cause of icons not displaying correctly in the Recommended section of Startup (displaying the wrong or generic icon) at times.

When opening Start and immediately pressing Shift + F10 or the context menu key, the context menu should be aligned with the search box now.

Taskbar

Fixed an issue that caused Explorer.exe to crash on recent builds if there were problems charging the battery icon on the taskbar.

Made some changes to help the taskbar clock update more reliably, including fixing a recent issue where it was not updating at all in Remote Desktop.

Mitigated a positioning issue that could cause the date and time to be clipped to the bottom of the taskbar.

Updated critical and low battery notification definitions, the battery icon in the taskbar will now align with that, instead of using the default values ​​to display a warning.

Right-clicking on the date and time in the taskbar will dismiss the Notification Center if it is open, so we can see the context menu options.

Entry

The keyboard lights (eg for caps lock) should work properly again now with this build.

They’ve made a few more tweaks to emoji search keywords based on feedback, including improving results for day, night, and raised brow. Please continue to share feedback on this in Input & Language> Emoji Panel in Feedback Center.

Fixed an issue causing the kaomoji list on WIN +. to be blank when accessed while using a Chinese IME.

Fixed an issue with emoji panel search results that could cause a single gif to be displayed repeatedly with certain queries.

Mitigated an issue that caused IMOs to not work with certain games.

Fixed an issue where Settings> Personalization> Write to change settings “Show text suggestions and add a space bar after choosing text suggestions” for the touch keyboard might not be displayed unexpectedly.

By pausing for a long time while using voice typing (WIN + H), you should be able to resume listening more safely now.

Fixed some inconsistencies between the actual listening state and the microphone display in voice typing.

Text should no longer be unexpectedly duplicated if the control is moved while using voice typing.

Windows

Selecting fit layout options should no longer randomly place windows on our secondary monitor sometimes.

Settings

The brightness and volume sliders in Quick Settings should no longer randomly become invisible.

Eliminated an issue that prevented adjusting active hours from being set manually.

Fixed an issue that could cause the touch keyboard to exclude the password entry field when connecting to a network in Quick Settings.

Others

Fixed a scaling issue that caused the update request dialog (and other such dialogs) to cut out and not draw correctly after the DPI changed.

Improved the positioning of the context menu when right-clicking in the lower corner of the desktop.

Resolved a TCPIP related issue that could lead to error checking when activating a device.

Fixed an issue where high priority notifications (such as an alarm) were sometimes unexpectedly dismissed without us acting on it, causing it to randomly reappear the next time a normal priority notification came in.

Known bugs

general

Users upgrading from builds 22000.xxx, or earlier, to newer builds in the Dev channel using the latest dev channel ISO, may receive the following warning message: The build you are trying to install is signed. To continue with the installation, enable signing. If we receive this message, press the Enable button, restart the computer and try the update again.

They are investigating an issue where some computers cannot install new builds or other updates. The PC may report an error code 0x80070002. If you experience this problem, please restart your PC and try again.

Some devices may check errors with error code 0xc1900101-0x4001c when installing this build. If this happens, after the device reverts to the previous build, you may want to pause the updates until they find a solution.

Beginning

In some cases, you won’t be able to enter text when using Start Search on the Taskbar. If this happens to you, press WIN + R to open the Run dialog and then close it.

Taskbar

The taskbar will sometimes flicker when switching between different input methods.

Windows

Hovering over the different desktops in Task View will cause the displayed thumbnails and the content area to shrink unexpectedly.

Search

After clicking the Search icon on the taskbar, the Search panel may not open. If this happens, restart the process of the “Windows Explorer” and reopen the search panel.

The new look of your phone begins to roll out

The application Your telephone is evolving with an updated design that puts notifications at the center. Keep your phone in your pocket while you find out everything that happens. The Your phone application offers you an organized feed of your notifications in real time in all your most used applications.

In this new view, we will always have access to messages, calls and photos with the added benefit of staying on top of important messages and other notifications more efficiently with this visible view. The application also embraces the beauty of Windows 11 design to tie together your seamless experience on your Windows desktop.