With this, we have seen that the last major update with what’s new in Windows 10 I arrive with May 2020 Update . Since then, the operating system has not received great features or news, as the company was saving them all for Windows 11.

With Windows 10, Microsoft changed the way it released updates. The company updated the operating system every six months, creating instability by not being able to test updates thoroughly. Therefore, Microsoft decided to switch to a cadence of a large annual update, where one of them would be installed on top of the previous one as an additional patch.

Windows 10 will have update support until the October 14, 2025 . From there, the operating system will not receive security patches, so the computers that continue to use it will become vulnerable. However, there are still four years to go to make the leap to Windows 11, whether we have a compatible computer or not.

With Windows 11, Microsoft announced that it was going to update it only once a year with news, in addition to continuing to launch monthly patches to solve small bugs or protect against vulnerabilities discovered in that period. With Windows 10 we did not know anything at the official level yet, but now we do: Windows 10 will only receive updates once a year.

Specifically, the following Windows 10 feature update will arrive in the second half of 2022. This, although it may not seem like it, is good news, since you will not have to install Windows 10 updates as often, and new bugs that negatively affect the stability of the operating system will not be introduced.

Microsoft has not disclosed any information about what kind of update we will receive on the second half of 2022, but at least we already know when it will arrive. What is clear is that Windows 10 is not going to receive great news because Microsoft wants people to start using Windows 11.

Yesterday, Microsoft released Windows 10 November 2021 Update. In it, the company has only included three major novelties, which are the following:

WPA3 H2E support for WiFi

Windows Hello for Business now supports faster account deployments without password

GPU computing support added to Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) and Azure IoT Edge for Linux. With this, machine learning tasks can be done from Windows without having to boot from Linux.

As we can see, this update follows the trend of the last two, and hardly introduces new features at the level of functionalities. And this will be the future of windows 10, so if you want the latest news, you will have to make the leap to Windows 11.