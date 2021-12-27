Some Spanish-speaking media, such as La Vanguardia or Infobae, have collected in recent days a fake news related to WhatsApp. The origin seems to be a confusing information published by the Then24 website, which spoke about the possibility that WhatsApp introduced a third check in the messages.

That third check, they claimed, would appear in blue if the recipient took a screenshot of the WhatsApp chat. Skipping a mechanism of this type would be very simple, since it would only be necessary to enter the app with the video recording activated, or to take a photo on the mobile with a camera or another mobile that we have at home. They even claimed that an alert would appear on the screen if a capture was made.

It is false: WhatsApp will not put a third check or alert

The problem is that the information did not have any reliable source, since it did not come from Goal nor of WABetaInfo. In addition, now it has been the latter that has spoken about it, and has confirmed that, indeed, the introduction of this function is false news, that WhatsApp is not working on it.