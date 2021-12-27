In recent days, a multitude of media have collected quite controversial information. In it, it was stated that WhatsApp I was going to introduce a third blue check for messages, which would appear only when the recipient took screenshots of those messages. However, it is a fake news.
Some Spanish-speaking media, such as La Vanguardia or Infobae, have collected in recent days a fake news related to WhatsApp. The origin seems to be a confusing information published by the Then24 website, which spoke about the possibility that WhatsApp introduced a third check in the messages.
That third check, they claimed, would appear in blue if the recipient took a screenshot of the WhatsApp chat. Skipping a mechanism of this type would be very simple, since it would only be necessary to enter the app with the video recording activated, or to take a photo on the mobile with a camera or another mobile that we have at home. They even claimed that an alert would appear on the screen if a capture was made.
It is false: WhatsApp will not put a third check or alert
The problem is that the information did not have any reliable source, since it did not come from Goal nor of WABetaInfo. In addition, now it has been the latter that has spoken about it, and has confirmed that, indeed, the introduction of this function is false news, that WhatsApp is not working on it.
WhatsApp is NOT developing a third blue check to detect screenshots: it’s fake news.
– WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) December 27, 2021
One of the first applications that introduced the notification in the event that a screenshot was snapchat. The main advantage of the app was that its content was ephemeral and disappeared after viewing it, so introducing a function of this type made sense. On Instagram there is a similar function for some multimedia content sent privately. However, in WhatsApp this is not the case.
Therefore, do not worry, since you can continue doing screenshots on WhatsApp without fear. The checks will continue to work as before, where a gray check means that the message has reached the server. The second implies that the message has reached the recipient, and if both turn blue, it means that the recipient has read them.
An important innovation that is going to be introduced is to be able to react directly to messages, so that it is not necessary to write an individual response for each message. Thus, the number of notifications that are generated will be reduced; especially in groups. A function is also being tested that will allow us to know which companies we have nearby.