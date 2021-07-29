The Simpsons It is one of the most important series on television and one of the biggest brands. Its clear television success was a kind of springboard for this series to jump to the big screen in 2007, but before that, The Simpsons arrived on consoles and PC through a game in the purest GTA style, some 18 years ago . The Simpsons: Hit & Run was an excellent title developed by Radical Games and that was very well based on the American series, since it did not lack any details.

Although, as Joe McGinn commented in an interview for GAME Media, more than a year ago the development of The Simpsons Hit & Run 2 was a reality that could not be carried out for different reasons. Therefore, seeing in advance that a second title of this outstanding game will not arrive, now Matt Selman, one of the game’s writers, has spoken via IGN on if we will have a remake of The Simpsons Hit & Run.

Will there be a remake of The Simpsons Hit & Run? Matt Selman talks about it

I would love to see a remastered version of The Simpsons Hit & Run, I would. I remember we were all playing Grand Theft Auto at the time and the publisher just wanted another driving game and we thought: everyone plays any version of Grand Theft Auto, people need to get out of the cars. That was a great creative battle over whether it was just a ‘drive and do missions’ game, or a ‘get out of the car and do missions’ game. But I do think that battle was worth having.

We remind you that in 2019, Vlad Ceraldi, producer of The Simpsons Hit & Run, commented that a remake wouldn’t be such a crazy idea, but for that to happen, all those responsible for intellectual property would have to agree, otherwise, this project could not be carried out. At the moment it seems that it is not a crazy idea, but even knowing that a remake of The Simpsons Hit & Run will sell millions and millions of copies, at the moment it seems that this will not be a reality.