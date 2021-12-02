Join Cointelegraph host and analyst Benton Yaun and our market experts Jordan Finneseth and Marcel Pechman to discuss the latest news that has moved the crypto market this week. Here’s what to expect in this week’s market news roundup:

Bitcoin (BTC) has had the slightest correction of the year so far, having fallen just 17% from its all-time high. Does this mean we may be on track for a Santa Claus rally in December?

PlanB’s popular Floor model fell short of its November closing target. It is the first failure of the model in its 10 years of existence. However, its creator does not give up and gives it one more month to correct the mistake. Was it the coronavirus panic or a combination of other factors that caused you to lose your brand?

Money seems to keep flowing into the metaverse. Last week, the metaverse projects sold land worth a combined $ 106 million. Will this be the next big boom in the non-fungible token (NFT) space?

After reviewing the market news, the hosts chat with special guest Gareth Soloway about the current Bitcoin market cycle, inflation, and how the S&P 500 would affect cryptocurrencies should it crash.

Using insights from Cointelegraph Markets Pro, a platform for cryptocurrency traders who want to stay one step ahead of the market, Cointelegraph experts identify two altcoins that stood out this week: Shiba Inu (SHIB) and LUNA de Terra.

Lastly, Cointelegraph markets analyst Marcel Pechman looks at why regulatory uncertainty could have caused Bitcoin’s latest correction. Both United States Secretary Janet Yellen and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell have expressed the need to urgently create a regulatory framework, and on November 12, the SEC rejected the proposal for a spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund. by VanEck. Is there any hope for regulatory clarity in the next six months?

Have a question about a coin or topic that wasn’t covered here? Do not worry. Jump to YouTube chat and write your questions there. The person with the most interesting comment or question will receive a free month of Cointelegraph Markets Pro, worth $ 100!

