There are those who flee from operators that impose a stay for hiring any of their services and those who, while they are happy with the company, do not put up any resistance to staying for several months in the same operator if the promotion or offer is attractive and complies with the needs of the customer in question.
If you are one of those who usually change a lot of company or never conform, in the operator market there are some fiber optic rates that we can contract without permanence to try or leave when we feel like it. Some of the most popular are Lowi, Pepephone or O2. But, what happens in the event that we are Movistar clients and want to switch to O2?
Movistar does not penalize you
When we are about to contract a broadband Internet connection, either with ADSL or fiber optics, the operator in question provides us with the necessary router for its correct operation. Except for some exceptions, not returning the router if we unsubscribe carries a penalty. For example, in the case of Movistar this cost is variable depending on the device provided by the operator.
There is some case in which Movistar does not penalize its clients for changing operator and not having completed the tenure, more specifically if the Movistar client wants to switch to O2. Whether the client had ADSL or fiber contracted with Movistar, the permanence he had with the blue operator will not penalize him for switching to O2, since it is a Telefónica group brand. The story changes if we decide to go to another company outside the Telefónica group, since in this case the permanence commitment that would have been accepted with Movistar when you signed up will apply.
Loss of Movistar + when switching to O2
If you finally decide to switch from Movistar to O2 and you had a stay associated with Movistar, we have already clarified that this will not penalize you, but with the change you may lose other services such as Movistar +. If before moving to O2 you had television with Movistar + you will have to return the TV decoder and command. You can do this when the O2 service is active by going to any of the Movistar stores or at collection points designated for it. However, even if you lose Movistar + with the change, O2 is compatible with Movistar + Lite With which you can access special television content such as movies, series or documentaries for 8 euros per month and without any type of permanence.
As you have seen, changing from Movistar to O2 has its advantages and disadvantages and everything will depend on the needs you have at that time. O2 offers very competitive prices in the virtual mobile operator market and can be a good option if you want to access convergent fiber and mobile rates that do not exceed 30 euros per month Or you want a rate of only symmetric fiber without permanence and 300 Mb for 38 euros per month.