If you are one of those who usually change a lot of company or never conform, in the operator market there are some fiber optic rates that we can contract without permanence to try or leave when we feel like it. Some of the most popular are Lowi, Pepephone or O2. But, what happens in the event that we are Movistar clients and want to switch to O2?

Movistar does not penalize you

When we are about to contract a broadband Internet connection, either with ADSL or fiber optics, the operator in question provides us with the necessary router for its correct operation. Except for some exceptions, not returning the router if we unsubscribe carries a penalty. For example, in the case of Movistar this cost is variable depending on the device provided by the operator.

There is some case in which Movistar does not penalize its clients for changing operator and not having completed the tenure, more specifically if the Movistar client wants to switch to O2. Whether the client had ADSL or fiber contracted with Movistar, the permanence he had with the blue operator will not penalize him for switching to O2, since it is a Telefónica group brand. The story changes if we decide to go to another company outside the Telefónica group, since in this case the permanence commitment that would have been accepted with Movistar when you signed up will apply.