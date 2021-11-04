Terrible confession of the actor Will Smith who has been very serious in the book that will present his memoirs.

Will Smith will always be remembered for Prince of bel air, Men in Black, Bad boys and his music, he is also one of the most charismatic and best valued actors. Especially because he always radiates a lot of joy in his social networks or interviews that they do for television. But now he has confessed that on some occasion he wanted to murder his father Will Smith Sr.

A book with his memoirs will be on sale very soon and they have published some excerpts from his past. For example, he thought about pushing his father who was in a wheelchair down some stairs. Will Smith says: I stopped at the top of the stairs. I could push it down and get away with it easily. Decades of hurt, anger, and resentment passed and then receded. “. The actor does not remember when this happened, but apparently his father was diagnosed with cancer in the summer of 2015 and died at the end of 2016. So it must have been in that period of time.

He had a traumatic childhood.

Will Smith reveals that his pent-up rage is because he failed his mother. Because when she was 9 years old, she saw her father beat her until she spat blood on the ground. That is why it says that: “The awards and accolades, the spotlights and the attention, the characters and the laughs, are just a subtle chain of apologies to my mother”. He believes that he failed his mother and throughout his life he thought about killing his father for everything he had done to his mother.

As revealed Will Smith In his memoirs, his father was a violent alcoholic who terrorized his family with intense perfectionism, although he also listened to all his music and attended all the premieres of his films. They also had to fix their relationship when his father was ill with cancer.

The new memories of Will Smith co-written with Mark Manson, will be available in hardcover, digital format and as an audiobook next Tuesday, November 9. His next film is the biopic King richard about the father of tennis stars Serena and Venus Williams which will be released simultaneously in theaters and in HBO Max on Friday, November 19.