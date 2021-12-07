Cowboy bebop It is available on Netflix. The series stars John Cho, and he already has plans for a second season.

After so much waiting, finally the live-action version of Cowboy bebop hit the Netflix catalog. Based on a very famous animated series in all parts of the world, this new adaptation generated mixed feelings among viewers. However, John Cho, the lead actor, is sure there will be a second season and already has plans on his mind.

Cowboy bebop follows the adventures of a group of bounty hunters, who are found aboard the Bebop spacecraft in search of criminals throughout the Solar System in the year 2171. In addition to John Cho, who plays Spike, the Netflix series stars by Mustafa Shakir (Jet Black), Daniella Pineda (Faye Valentine), Elena Satine (Julia) and Alex Hassell (Vicious). The end of the first season left the future of the Bebop team in a state of uncertainty, for this reason the protagonist has some ideas for the second installment.

Weirder and darker

During an interview with Screen rant, John Cho talked about the possibility of there being a second season of Cowboy Bebop. For the actor, it would be an excellent idea to go for a story that is weirder and also darker. Also, you would like the fiction to do something more unexpected with your story and for your character to find some moment of happiness.

I hope I get stranger and darker. I always hope that for some reason. I also want Spike to be happy. This season was difficult for him. I felt a lot of sympathy for him. So I hope you have a happy moment. I predict it will be a difficult road, again. However, I guess the only thing I could say is really abstract, which is: if this season were verse, chorus, verse, chorus, I would like to reach eight and do something unusual and unexpected. “he commented.

Have you already seen the series? What did you think?