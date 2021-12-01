Will Mephisto debut in Agatha: House of Harkness? Kathryn Hahn responds

With the upcoming release of Agatha: House of Harkness, the doubt among fans revolves around the presence of Mephisto, something that Kathryn Hahn talks about.

In recent weeks, Marvel Studios revealed that it will soon premiere a series on digital platforms where Kathryn Hahn will once again play Agatha Harkness in Agatha: House of Harkness, where it is presumed that Mephisto will finally debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In an interview with Drew Barrymore, Kathryn Hahn reveals if the prince of hell will appear in the plot of the series that emerges from WandaVision.

“I keep hearing that, but I have no idea. That was a big thing during WandaVision, but I have no (idea), who knows. I mean, I think right now, as Marvel (does), who knows, it’s probably all possible, but I haven’t heard anything definitive about that.”.

When asked if he knows about which actor would be in charge of embodying Mephisto in the MCU, Hahn preferred to ignore and better explained the characteristics that he could exploit from Agatha during his time at WandaVision.

“We think of a witch, and you think, immediately, you think of a woman who is noisy, who is mysterious, who is dangerous, because she is complicated and she is misunderstood. And all of that is a real twist for me as a performer in terms of digging a little deeper into this person.“

What will we see in Agatha: House of Harkness?

This new series will explore in detail the life of Aghata Harkness, who in the comics was created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, and her debut took place in the pages of Fantastic Four # 94 (January, 1970), when Reed Richards and Ben Grimm They asked him to take care of little Franklin.

In the MCU the appearance of Agatha Harkness begins to unravel much of the mystery that surrounds the Westview anomaly, although the enchantress could become an ally of a more evil being, Mephisto.

Agatha: House of Harkness would arrive on digital platforms in the course of 2022 or in the year 2023, as part of phase four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Source: The Drew Barrymore Show

