For decades the health sector has been neglected in our country. The results can be seen in the lack of investment to build and equip patient care units. Although that is not all, but the working conditions are not optimal because many injustices prevail. The days are extensive and the benefits offered are minimal and sometimes non-existent. For this reason, to achieve a real change, 80 thousand health workers in Mexico will finally be given their basification.

Injustices that prevail in the healthcare field

A bad practice that has become customary is to hire staff for fees or on a casual basis. When that happens they do not receive the bonuses established by law nor can they generate seniority. The most worrying thing is that some have been with this model for more than a decade and to date no government has achieved real change.

Therefore, since the beginning of his six-year term Andrés Manuel López Obrador made a promise to offer a basification to all health workers in the country. Although they had the disposition to comply with the inconvenience, it was the beginning of the pandemic. For the same reason, stop this initiative to focus on hospital reconversion, patient care and purchase of vaccines abroad.

At least that is how the president guaranteed it in his event held on the occasion of his third anniversary of government. From a temple in the capital’s Zócalo and in front of thousands of followers, he affirmed that he has not forgotten his word. Therefore, one of his priorities for the following year is regularization of all the elements of this sector.

“We will comply with the basification of the 80 thousand health workers that we lack, as was our main commitment. In addition, all the doctors who were hired during the pandemic will keep their jobs ”.

Free health care for all Mexicans

He also stressed that one of the priorities of his government has been health. Therefore, one of the highest aspirations is that by 2024 the public health system will allow anyone regardless of their economic and social condition to be treated free of charge.

Now, one of the complaints that have been made in recent months is that some doctors and nurses were hired during the pandemic, but only at times with the highest number of infections. While once the cases decreased they were dismissed.

That is why now the claim is that health workers are no longer hired on an eventual basis but through fixed contracts. Otherwise there is a risk that this situation will be repeated in the event of a fourth wave of Covid-19 in Mexico.