The news and information related to the next film of DC, The batman, starring Robert Pattinson It is well cared for, therefore, being restricted, it is difficult to know how much this tape has in store for us.

The film will be available in theaters from next March 4 in theaters, but as relevant data, HBO Max revealed that the filming will be available through his streaming platform a month later.

The new ribbon of the bat, is focused on a younger stage of Bruce Wayne, which shows us a version outside the marked line of the DCEU, and will introduce us to this hero, in front of different villains in somewhat more realistic versions.

So, if you are counting the days to watch this version that promises to show us little-exploited stages on the big screen of this iconic character, the good news is that, if you couldn’t go see it in theaters, the executive director of Warner Media, Jason killar, confirmed that the movie of Matt reeves will premiere in HBO Max in April 2022, just one month after hitting theaters.

These statements were made in a recent interview with Vox’s Recode, where Killar claimed that The film will debut on HBO Max on April 19, 2022, which to be more exact, would be 46 days after its original premiere on the big screen.

“Think about when the movies appeared on HBO, it was 8 and 9 months after they were released in theaters. The Batman will appear on the 46th on HBO Max. That is a big change from how things were in 2018, 2017 and 2016 “said the executive.

For many, perhaps such a decision could cause controversy, because could directly affect box office sales that this could get, although if you consider the possible closings of cinemas that could cause the pandemic of COVID-19 and its variants, the idea may not be so bad after all.