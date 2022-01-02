The comedy star joins the cast headed by Michael Fassbender for the film based on the 2014 documentary, ‘The worst team in the world‘. To exert change, a maneuver like Christopher Plummer’s with Kevin Spacey has been carried out a few years ago.

Team changes

VIDEO

The Emmy-nominated star of ‘Arrested Development’ and ‘BoJack Horseman’ will replace Hammer in Taika Waititi’s upcoming Searchlight Pictures title. The movie is based on the documentary 2014 Briton of the same title and follows the Samoa national football team, famous for losing all the official matches they played.

Desperate to qualify for the 2014 World Cup, the team hires a trainer of unorthodox methods, played by Michael Fassbender, who has a month to prepare them and learn some lessons about the true meaning of winning. The cast also includes Elisabeth Moss, David Fane, Beulah Koale, Oscar Kightley, and Lehi Falepapalangi.





This will be Arnett’s second soccer-related project in a short time. The actor also recently co-starred in the British comedy ‘The First Two’, as president of a football club. ‘Next Goal Wins’ is Waititi’s first feature film since ‘Jojo Rabbit’, for which won the Oscar for Best Screenplay. The director is in post-production on ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ and with the ‘Reservation Dogs’ series, available on Disney +.

Since his scandal for sexting in early 2021 and subject to a investigation of alleged sexual assault, Armie Hammer has been removed from the spy thriller ‘Billion Dollar Spy,’ the Paramount series + ‘The Offer’, (about the making of ‘The Godfather’), the romantic comedy ‘Shotgun Wedding’ and the Broadway play ‘ The Minutes’. Hammer will be seen, however, in the next star-studded cast of ‘Death on the Nile’, directed by and starring Kenneth Branagh as Hercule Poirot and hitting theaters next February.