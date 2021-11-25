Finally, Hawkeye came to Disney +. During an interview, the executive producer explained why it is a series and not a movie.

Hawkeye is the new proposal from Marvel Studios, which can finally be seen on the Disney + screen starting today. In this production, the studio will take us into the history of Clint Barton, who will meet Kate Bishop for the first time. In this way, the adventure will not only introduce us to the great duo, but will also introduce the female character to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Behind each lead are Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld. What several people are wondering is why this story became a series, and not a two-hour movie.

Through an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Trin Tranh, executive producer of the new Marvel Studios series, revealed why the decision was made to carry out a fiction instead of a movie. “We decided to move Hawkeye from the performance side to the Disney + side for more creative flexibility. The big question was, ‘How are we going to fit all of this into a two-hour period? We have an Avenger whose backstory we haven’t had time to explore yet. We also have to introduce a new character [Hailee Kate Bishop de Steinfeld]As well as giving them plenty of time to come together and create that special dynamic that everyone finds so appealing in the comics. ‘ explained.

The real reason

Then he added: «So by moving it, he allowed us six hours, three times as long, which really gave us the creative flexibility we needed to tell the story. “ For this reason, Marvel Studios decided to bet on Hawkeye turning into a television series, rather than hitting theaters with a two-hour movie. Because the characters and the story are quite complex, the episodes were a better option. In this way, this new series joins the other fictions that the studio has already launched through the streaming platform.

About the series

The fiction presents us with Clint Barton, who he finds living in New York after the events that occurred in Avengers: Endgame, right after the tragic Lapse. Now, the character lives as a former Avenger and has a very simple mission that he wishes to fulfill: to reunite with his family for Christmas. This production features Jeremy Renner, Hailee Steinfeld, Vera Farmiga, Florence Pugh, among others.

