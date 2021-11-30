In a Formula 1 in which Ferrari is always required to win, recent years have been a disappointment for the Tifosi. But Carlos Sainz gives you some reasons to be happy this year.

It is always said that Ferrari is bound to win. And it is true that those from Maranello are the most successful team in the history of Formula 1, although it is also true that they are the only team that has participated in all editions.

We cannot deny that Ferrari has been through long-lived dry spells. The current one is also, because the last title was the constructors’ title in 2008. Last year, the Scuderia It reached one of its lowest points in its career and that made expectations low in 2021, but the Italian team seems to be on the mend.

“In this year’s regulation most of the car had very limited development opportunities”

“If I look at where we were last year, sixth and with few points in the championship, I think we did the best we could with the current regulations”, reflects Carlos Sainz in this regard.

“In this year’s regulation most of the car had very limited development opportunities. Overall, I think the team has made great progress and I am very happy because third position is a great result »says Sainz.

The Spanish driver is completing a very positive first campaign at Ferrari and everyone in the team affirms that the organization has improved remarkably this season. This is reflected in the results, as Ferrari already adds 297.5 points, 166.5 more than in 2020.

But in 2022 there will be no excuses and, with the arrival of the new technical regulations, Ferrari will have to fight again for world titles if it does not want to plunge into a new crisis.

Jeddah and Yas Marina

But before focusing 100% on 2022, Ferrari must certify the third position of the constructors’ championship of which it speaks Carlos Sainz. Right now, the Italian team leads McLaren by 39.5 points, so it seems like a relatively straightforward task.

Carlos Sainz configures his new street car.

Of course, the two remaining circuits are unknown for different reasons. We have no idea what we will find in Jeddah. It seems very fast and on these types of circuits we have seen with teams like Alpine, McLaren and AlphaTauri that the grid compresses a lot. So it could be a very close battle.

«Then in Abu Dhabi, with the changes they have also made on the track, it seems faster than it used to be. There are fewer chicanes and higher speeds, this could also re-compress the grid ”, says the man from Madrid.

So it will be a very, very tough couple of races. But if we continue working as before, as a team, I think we can be sure to continue scoring and performing as we are doing », concludes.