The community of Call of Duty: Warzone players has a large number of possibilities within the beloved battle royale title, and that is that, although much of the mechanics is the same, Caldera feels different from Verdansk, so some Experts say that much less skill is required. And it’s not just because of the tropical environment and the airplanes.

Something that strikes us quite curious is that one of Call of Duty: Warzone’s most ruthless grinders, FaZe Clan’s Swagg, contrasted the maps while watching the world record-setting Caldera game. During a firefight, he noticed that, for some reason, fighting in Verdansk felt particularly “slick” compared to the new map.

As Swagg later explained, that reason could be just how open the Caldera environments are, compared to the crowded infrastructure on the previous map. First things first, Swagg thinks “Caldera is a good map” and enjoys playing in the new hell of the Pacific. But the predominant contrast you noticed comes in the design of the map:

“The difference between Caldera and Verdansk is only the verticality of the fights.” “You had so many different fights in Verdansk … so many situations with different types of shootings … In Caldera it’s all the same fights, since everything is in a field, a bit open, you have the same type of fights. In Verdansk, there were always so many different buildings and openings. “

As someone looking for high-death games, it’s no wonder Swagg focused on the fighting element of each territory, explaining why their battles feel so different. As a final note on the matter, Swagg said he felt he had to “be skilled at fighting in some of these areas” in Verdansk.

In essence, this alludes to the fact that dealing with varied firefights requires more skill than fighting a similar fight every time. While it’s true that Caldera appears to have more open space and less verticality than its predecessor, its firefights could also evolve as players get more comfortable on the map.

It will be interesting to see if players can discover new openings and structures in the Pacific. However, the most interesting thing is that one has to wonder if the developers can create a new verticality and diversity in their new map with events within the video game. Something like an erupting volcano would certainly confuse things.