The sequence is always the following: 1, 1, 2, 3, 5, 8, 13, 21. In this case it can be seen that each of the numbers is the sum of the previous two. For example 5 + 8 = 13. Specifically, seven circles of different sizes are created that will be placed in specific positions. All this makes so much the bite as the curves of the top or the blade are the same size . That is why creating the perfect Apple logo is not a very easy task and although it starts with simple circles to create a logo that is also simple, everything can end up complicating.

Graphic designers in order to achieve balanced proportions make use of mathematics. That is why behind this Apple logo can be found as a great replication secret the fibonacci sequence . This is a numerical sequence in which each of the numbers is the sum of the previous two. The sequence of sizes at the end is used to create circles of different sizes.

There are many videos that can be found on the net where the way to create the perfect logo is shown, and they are incredible. With several circles in different sizes and very specific positions, you can make the perfect logo. But this is something that can also end up being transferred to the paper itself with a compass. Although, as we say, it can be a real challenge to design this logo.

A design that represents nature

In the history of all Apple logos, there have always been interesting facts or that could be curious. In this case the company has wanted to follow the laws of nature. Because although the Fibonacci sequence is something mathematical and that a mathematician discovered, it is something that is present in nature. The clearest example is that of our own Galaxy. If a representation is seen, it is clearly appreciated as follows a very specific proportion in the form of circles that are increasing in size.

That is why, although Euclides was the first to define it more than 2000 years ago, the truth is that wherever you look in nature, you may see this distribution. And now you also know that it is present in the logo of the Cupertino company that is present in many of the devices we use.