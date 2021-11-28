One of the most legendary British characters on television, Doctor Who, has had more than a dozen interpreters, but … Why is it so difficult to find the chosen one?

There are characters in popular culture who have made such an impact that their exposure on the screen has endured throughout the decades. When this happens, it is impossible for a single interpreter to embody it, because with age and time, the profile changes, but the expectation remains, forcing there to be a prompt replacement. This is the case for some of the characters in British entertainment history such as 007 or Doctor who.

These, because of their iconic personality and backstory, have managed not only to follow throughout the generations, but also across countries. The latter, produced by the BBC in serial format since 1963, it quickly entered the USA and it has been broadcast all over the world.

However, from what was mentioned above, there are already 13 artists who have been commissioned to give life to The doctor. Without knowing his name, this alien traveler has adopted this title. The character, very particular, goes in the TARDIS (a time machine in the form of a phone booth) for all periods of history living fantastic adventures.

Likewise, it has been so difficult to get an heir to the mantle that they decided to completely change the profile and after 12 actors, an actress took the position and is the one who currently owns it, Jodie whittaker.

But … Why is it so difficult to find a suitable, or now indicated, to continue with the most popular role in the history of English television? One of those who took it on, David tennanthe explained.

“It’s a role that can go almost anywhere and you still know when the choice is right. It is very difficult to choose someone and insert them there. So I’m glad I don’t have to decide. Was that a good dodge to your question?”, Affirmed the interpreter.

Tennant was the tenth doctor, impersonating him from 2005 to 2010, and being replaced by Matt smith, which was on paper until 2013.

