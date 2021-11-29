The DTT has turned 15 this month. In that time we have lived several changes and modifications both in the emission standards as in the spectrum used through those channels. SD channels came first, and soon after almost all of them began to arrive in HD. However, these channels have always broadcast with questionable quality.

The bitrate in DTT is very limited

The reason is none other than bandwidth limitation. The current DTT uses 8 MHz channels with a bitrate that reaches up to 19.91 Mbps. This rate could be as high as 30 Mbps, but a 2/3 encoding is used, where for every two bits a third of margin is left as redundancy in case one fails to deliver to avoid errors in the image.

Each 8 MHz channel usually broadcasts several channels in SD or HD, with normally between 3 and 6. Thus, most HD channels have a bitrate of around 4.5 Mbps through the cMPEG4 codec. SD channels, which use the MPEG2 codec with the worst compression, have figures of around 3.5 and 4 Mbps. To this must be added that some of these channels have radio stations, program guides, teletext and other services, which also occupies a significant amount of spectrum.