Now Bitcoin reaches a new milestone with 90% of the total supply mined, although there are still almost 120 years left to mine its entirety.

If you are thinking of investing in cryptocurrencies, surely your first option is Bitcoin, a virtual currency that has been with us for more than 12 years and that has catapulted over time, and although now it is much more difficult to make money than before, it is still a feasible investment.

Maybe what you did not know is that until Monday, 90% of all Bitcoin has been mined. That means that around 18.9 million coins out of the 21 million maximum are on the open market right now. You shouldn’t worry, because the final 10% mining is not expected to occur in the short term, and we may have to wait until February 2140.

And it is that the Bitcoin network was designed so that the final currency was not mined until the year 2140, and although 90% has already been mined in less than 12 years, the remaining 10% will take almost 120 years to reach, they add from coindesk.

On the other hand, it must be taken into account that it is estimated that 20% of these Bitcoin that have already been mined have been lost forever, be it in accounts with lost passwords, lost hard drives or simply people who forget that they have these bitcoins over the years.

In recent weeks, Bitcoin has a certain downward trend, falling in the last week around 5.8% after a broader previous fall.

In any case, the price rises and falls are totally normal and it is a virtual currency with a great future still behind it.