Sometimes we do not know the importance of something that is always within our reach, but if this were to be lacking, we would see how difficult and time-consuming it is to manipulate our PC only with the keyboard, although there are routes that make everything possible, it is a process in which compared to the mouse it would take a long time to do little and it is not easy to manipulate for those who are not aware of the key path.

In case that wireless mouse stop working As usual, it becomes difficult to manipulate the computer with only keyboard shortcuts, although if possible, as we mentioned above, it is not as fast as with the mouse. Now we are going to explain how to get out of this problem by exploring the possible common causes of this failure and thus discard everything until we find the solution as appropriate.

What is the correct way to connect a wireless mouse to your computer?

First we must check how is the device that receives the signal that comes from the mouse, so also take into account how it must connect correctly to the computer, first we check the battery In the case that it is rechargeable, then we turn the mouse switch to ON to turn it on.

Now enter the configuration then the devices section and from here look for the Bluetooth and other devices option, now what follows is to select the + symbol in adding Bluetooth or another device, we choose the Bluetooth option, from here the installation wizard of software will guide you step by step to install a wireless mouse and then the computer will detect the device and it will be ready to use.

What could be causing the connection failures with your mouse and how to fix it?

There are things that are possible such as downloading, it can also be a bad connection but and if it is not this you can explore other options like these.

Electronic interference is a cause that can cause failure In operation, also metals near the interaction range of Bluetooth or infrared, magnets, can also interfere with radio signals from other devices that are nearby, it may be that the mouse is too far from the receiver or the computer.

There are also more technical things that have to do with this case that we run out of the use of the mouse, as later we will explain the solution of some such as updates and compatibility between the mouse, the software and the hardware.

There is not enough battery in any of the devices

It may happen that this occurs by the lack of power in any of the devices, either the receiver or the sender. In this case the devices are rechargeable, here the only solution that can be had is to take into account that we must place it to shit or we will lose time afterwards also placing it to charge.

There are faults in the USB port

If this happens to us, we can do a check of the connections and USB inputs, change the input and connect it to another input and verify the last thing would be discard by trying on another computer and so we can detect if the problem is hardware compatibility, since the inputs can be standard but the motherboard needs different or additional configurations for this.

Your software has internal problems

If what happens is that the warning from our computer tells us that installation software is not supported and we can’t use the mouse you will most likely have to perform updates to the operating system and this should return this issue to normal.

The PC is saturated with information

Sometimes we see that the mouse cursor becomes slow, the clicks are late or it does not move and you do not know what is happening, but what happens is that your PC is saturated with information and the RAM memory is at full capacity can affect the general operation of the computer including the mouse, to increase the RAM memory of your PC or Laptop with a cache cleaning could be a good start.