That causes a certain emotional impact on him, as the series continues from the events of Avengers: Endgame, with the death of Tony Stark and, above all, the Black Widow, whom Hawkeye it has always been very close.

That is why, to silence the sound of what he sees, turn off your headphones, something that has surprised a few fans, although not those who already followed him since the comics.

Why Hawkeye wears a hearing aid

Very easy. Is human. Hawkeye He has a lot of training, a devilish aim from practice, as well as an exceptional eyesight and spatial perception superior to anyone else. However, he has nothing superhuman, like Captain America’s super strength.

For this reason, even if you have perfect eyesight, your hearing has suffered a lot, so that Hawkeye wear hearing aid because of all your adventures in which it has been exposed to explosions, blows, injuries and all kinds of auditory trauma.

Since, at heart, Clint Barton is a person, the film reflects well that the adventures of the Avengers take a physical toll if you are not the Hulk or Spider-man.

In any case, it is not something fundamental in the plot, nor does it become a key element. Because of all the adventures, fights, and trauma in the MCU, Hawkeye He needs hearing aids and it is one more nuance that enriches him.

Also, that makes the character of Clint Barton in the Marvel Cinematic Universe also connect with that of the comics.

Does the Hawkeye from the comics wear headphones?

Yes, the fact that Hawkeye He has lost hearing from explosions and bruises from his fights and has cropped up several times in the comics. In fact, it is even detailed in some cases that he has a deafness of 80%.

As is often the case with stories of this type, this fact has been erased (during the time Marvel reborn) and used again later as a plot element. To highlight the moment in which the villain The clown, introduces you to Hawkeye two of his own arrows through his ears, rendering him completely deaf.

Similarly, in the image above, corresponding to number 0 of Hawkeye vs. DeadpoolNotice how the latter uses sign language to communicate with Barton. In another time, Hawkeye tells Deadpool that he cannot read lips if he is wearing the mask, and he lifts it up to repeat a sentence.

So, now you know the reason why Hawkeye wear headphones. He is simply a person like you and me. With more eyesight, agility, aim, training and famous friends, but just like you and me.