Now thanks to the book Star Wars: Complete Locations, we know why Yoda did not cross paths with Darth Vader after the events of Revenge of the Sith

Throughout the history of Star Wars there have been many interesting characters with immense power, a keen mind, or a foreboding presence; however, some of the most iconic heroes and villains have never crossed paths in its history. A perfect example of this is in the original trilogy, where two powerful characters in the use of force, Yoda and Darth Vader, are introduced but never meet. As a result, the question arises of why not and who would be victorious in a possible showdown between them.

Throughout the history of both characters, Yoda and Vader have experienced painful losses. Yoda, felt that almost the entire Jedi Order was wiped out. But when it came time to confront the responsible person behind her, she couldn’t defeat her.

On the other hand, Anakin Skywalker fell to the Dark Side to try to save his wife, and when she realized what she had become, it was too late. Before the Empire could fully take control, Anakin lost his wife, the Jedi order, and his friends, and was seriously injured and forced to wear cyborg prosthetics that turned him into more of a machine than a man, but even with These tragedies, each side managed in its own way.

Why did Yoda and Vader clash in Star Wars?

When Yoda was introduced in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, the public assumed that Dagobah was where he was from, and his time as a Jedi was more philosophical than Obi-Wan’s. However, as the franchise expanded, more revelations about Yoda and his allies were shown, and the public learned that Dagobah was not his home and instead was the place where he hid from the Emperor, Order 66 and the Jedi hunters, known as the Inquisitors.

Yoda’s history with Dagobah extended beyond the events of Revenge of the Sith. On Star Wars: The Clone Wars Season 6, the 11th episode titled “Voices”, Qui-Gon Jinn sent him there, and he experienced an intense spiritual journey. Thereafter, the planet remained in Yoda’s mind until the moment came when he needed to hide.

In the canonical book Star Wars: Complete locations, it was revealed that Yoda deliberately avoided Darth Vader and the Emperor for a greater purpose. The book explains: “Yoda has been able to spend the years of his exile reflecting on ancient Jedi texts, meditating on the deepest mysteries of the Force, and using his Jedi abilities to communicate with Obi-Wan Kenobi and other exiles.”. He also closely watched the Skywalker twins, biding his time to balance the Force, and Yoda knew that facing the Sith would produce deadly results.

We will surely get to see the interactions between Yoda and Obi-Wan in the series of Disney +, Obi-Wan Kenobi, who we know from recent concept art presented during Disney + Day, that Kenobi will once again face his former apprentice played by Hayden Christensen.

But in a possible confrontation between Yoda and Vader: Who Would Win?

While Yoda only fights when there is no other option, that doesn’t mean he doesn’t have combat skills. As the Master of Form VI, Ataru, Yoda could use his Force abilities to perform strenuous physical feats, even at his advanced age. Rather, Darth Vader used a modification of Form V, Shien / Djem-So. This allowed Vader to attack using his cybernetic force to his advantage. In a lightsaber duel, the two of them would likely be at a standstill, meaning their Force abilities would be the deciding factor.

Darth Vader had shown impressive feats when using his Force abilities. Since his cybernetics make it impossible to use force beams, Vader relied more on telekinesis in combat. However, using the Force required greater tension on his body. As a result, Vader relied more on blunt attacks that offer less use of power.

In contrast, Yoda spent nearly 1,000 years studying the Force and its ancient techniques. Since becoming a Jedi, he has learned some of the most powerful secrets of the Force and has known how to use it to its full capacity. Aside from agility and telekinesis, Yoda could absorb and redirect Force attacks, like lightning. Due to his greater understanding, he would easily outmaneuver Darth Vader in a fight, although that doesn’t mean it isn’t a difficult battle.

Who do you think would win?