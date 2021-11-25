In fact, in these same lines we are going to talk about a powerful integrated tool that perhaps many of you do not know. Specifically, we refer to the possibility of fully customize the screenshot function of this program.

So, whatever type of audio editing work we need, Audacity is more than likely to help us. To all this, we are rarely going to have compatibility problems with the many file formats in this sector. But that’s not all, since the audio editing program also offers us a series of interesting additional functions complementary to those mentioned.

This particular application, you need the operating mode you need when editing sounds, it is more than recommended. In addition, as we mentioned, it will not be necessary for us to pay a single euro. This is a powerful open source project that has been around for a good number of years and that has not stopped improving. In this way and as the needs of users have increased. its developers have made available to us new functions .

Although we might not initially expect it, this is an extremely useful feature in certain circumstances. It must be borne in mind that, thanks to you, remember the usefulness that this software solution proposes to us, in many occasions it is used for other purposes.

Configure screenshot in Audacity

Here we mean that Audacity It can be used in education-related settings, for conducting manuals and courses, or simply for sound testing.

In the event that we need to capture some of the many functions or elements that are part of this program, we can do it in a conventional way. But keep in mind that the application offers us its own highly configurable tool for these tasks. It will allow us take completely personalized captures in an automatic way and much more reliable as well as efficient. At first all we have to do is open the program normally and take a look at the Tools menu option.

At that moment, a new window will appear on the screen that allows us to configure this function that we are commenting on to the maximum. Here the first thing we do is specify disk path where we want to store the resulting capture files. Also, from here we will have the possibility of specify area we want to work with. That is, the full screen, a certain window, a certain section, etc.

But perhaps one of the most interesting components of this function is the possibility of specify the audio editing project window that we want to capture. To do this, at the bottom of this window we find a series of buttons that refer to these sections. Thus, we will only have to click on the one that interests us in that specific case. As you can imagine, this will be very useful in the event that we are interested in saving information related to a certain section of the editing work.