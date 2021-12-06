Not in vain because we are talking about one of the most used programs of this type in the world and that also does not stop gaining popularity. The reasons for all this, among others, are the compatibility it presents, the available functions, operating modes, interface, etc. In fact, when we run Kodi on our computer, at first it might even give us the feeling that we are entering a new operating system.

This is due to the fact that it uses its own interface that does not adapt in the least to the main system that we have installed in the computer. To all this, we can add the fact that we have the possibility of installing add-ons to the program. Also known as ad-ons, these add new functions and features to the media center to make it even more useful.

From here we have the possibility of managing and working with content of the most diverse nature. We talk about viewing images, watching movies and series videos, playing music, TV channels, programs or games, etc. For all this, what we normally do is create a personal library of this type of content that will be very helpful, as we are going to show you. In fact, below, we will talk about the usefulness of this type of Kodi libraries and how they can help us.