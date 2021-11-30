The moment

In a glamorous ceremony held at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris, Lionel Messi won, but unlike the previous ones, in which he won the award for his successes with Barcelona, ​​this time it was thanks to the title of the America’s Cup, his first title with Argentina after 16 years of disappointment.

“This award is for what we did in the Copa América and for that I thank my teammates,” he admitted in his speech.

“Before I won this trophy, but I was left with the feeling that there was a thorn in it; this year I have achieved the dream that I wanted so much after many years of searching for it,” he added.

In addition to the formal thanks, Messi once again showed his class, also off the pitch, by addressing the Polish striker Robert Lewandowski, second in this edition: “To tell Robert that last year he deserved this award. Everyone agreed that it was the best, but it couldn’t be done due to the pandemic. Hopefully France Football can give you this award that you deserve “he finished.

Now, Messi can only look at his own legend, knowing that his best years are behind him, but always with the regularity that places him a candidate for the best.