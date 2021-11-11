Video is one of the biggest business and entertainment trends and one of the most versatile formats for efficiently transferring information without additional cognitive efforts. You will understand why YouTube is the second most popular website in the world, only behind Google.

But now they have taken a monumental preponderance among social media users, through short videos, especially on mobile devices.. Since the arrival of TikTok, users and brands have turned to this format, which has caused the most popular social networks to join this market in different ways. In the past year alone, the time people spent watching Facebook Live every day quadrupled and Instagram videos grew 80%.

Starting with Vine in 2013, short video platforms have become a hallmark in cyberspace. Be it TikTok, Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts, Twitter, Reddit, and even LinkedIn, short video apps have changed the way we consume and create content today.

The latest innovation is Snapchat, aimed at a younger audience, mainly Generation Z and millennials, which after having an impressive takeoff, began to lose influence, so it has dedicated itself to reinventing itself by incorporating Spotlight, a function that allows the exchange of videos and advertising and just announced a partnership with NBCUniversal, which will allow users the possibility of accessing a catalog of films and series from this company, in order to add audio to their content.

As TikTok and Instagram Reels have shown, sounds can be incredibly integrated into memes. What Snap aims is to increase the engagement of its users, by allowing them to use popular quotes or clips from movies and shows like Shrek, Back to the Future, even from their amusement parks.

People who receive a snap with NBC audio they will be able to access to see more information and be directed to the source platform where the title is broadcast. This series of new features and updates appears to be an effort to give you an edge over TikTok and Instagram.

The agreement with Universal is in addition to a series of music licensing agreements that Snapchat has signed with studios such as Warner Music Group and Sony Music. In addition, the application has incorporated augmented reality as a digital commerce tool. It intends for marketers to use its virtual clothing fitting features so that users can view and order clothing through the app.

Snap announced in May, that it had reached more than 500 million monthly active users worldwide. A few months later, TikTok boasted of having reached one billion users. However, the numbers can be misleading, as a study by financier Piper Sandler found that 35% of teens view Snapchat as their preferred social platform, while 30% said it was TikTok.

The reality is that the cake is huge. According to Siteefy, a third of the activity developed online is the consumption of videos and, that 68% of the people who watch a complete video is only one minute maximum. That is the market that the most popular social networks are contesting, incorporating news every day. Just to give an idea of ​​the size of the market: to see all the videos that traveled the IP networks around the world in a month, it would take 5 million years (CISCO), that size is.