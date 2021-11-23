The total of deaths in Europe from Covid-19 is likely to exceed 2 million in March next year, said the World Health Organization (WHO), adding that the pandemic had become the leading cause of death in the region.

Reported Covid deaths have risen to nearly 4,200 per day

Reported deaths have risen to nearly 4,200 a day, double the number recorded in September, the agency said. While cumulative reported deaths in the region, which includes the UK, have already exceeded 1.5 million.

Describing the situation as “very serious,” the WHO said it expected “high or extreme stress” in hospital beds in 25 of the 53 countries in the region. And that intensive care units in 49 countries will suffer a similar strain.

Based on current trends, the cumulative death toll in the region would exceed 2.2 million by March 1, he said.

Europe becomes the center of the pandemic again

As Europe again becomes the center of the pandemic, with tighter controls mainly on the heated and unvaccinated debate in several countries about the mandatory vaccination. Austria this week became the first Western European country to re-enter the lockdown since inoculation began earlier this year.

The increase in cases was driven by the highly communicable Delta variant that is now dominant throughout the region, the WHO said. Driven by a widespread relaxation of preventive measures, such as the use of masks and physical distancing, since the summer.

With more and more people gathering indoors in the colder late fall weather. A large number still unvaccinated and the efficacy of the vaccine against severe forms of the disease declining, “many people are left vulnerable to the virus.”

We all have the opportunity and responsibility to help avoid unnecessary tragedies

Dr Hans Kluge, WHO Regional Director for Europe, said it was essential that countries adopt a “more vaccine” approach. “This means getting the standard doses of vaccine and taking a booster if offered,” he said. “But also incorporate preventive measures into our normal routines.”

In combination with vaccines, Kluge said, wearing a mask, washing hands, ventilating indoor spaces, maintaining physical distance and sneezing into the elbow were “simple and effective ways to control the virus.”

He added: “We all have the opportunity and responsibility to help prevent unnecessary tragedies and loss of life and limit further disruption to society and business during this winter season,” avoiding “the last resort of school closings and school closings. ”.

The WHO said that more than 1 billion doses of vaccines had been administered in the WHO European region and that 53.5% of people had completed their inoculation program, but added that the figure “hides large differences between countries. ”, With some populations less than 10% vaccinated and others more than 80%.

