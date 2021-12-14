Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx and Willem Dafoe have already confirmed their presence in Spider-man: No way homeBut what about the actor who played the Lizard in the Marc Webb-directed franchise?

Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures release in a few days Spider-Man: No Way Home. The newest installment of the wall-crawler has built a history in the MCU by adding elements from the Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield films, making it one of the biggest solo crossover movies ever made to see our favorite superhero. face Doctor Octopus, Electro, The Green Goblin, the Sandman and the Lizard.

In recent weeks, fans have heard from many of the film’s cast members about what to expect from Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man Part 3, including stars Jamie Foxx (Electro) and Alfred Molina (Doc Octopus) returning to their roles in the spider-man franchise.

The two stars have spoken exceptionally about their comebacks after Spider-man 2 Y The Amazing Spider-Man 2, and each new appointment brings new levels of excitement. During the CCXP 2021, the pair teamed up with Green Goblin actor Willem Dafoe to help preview how his villains will make their presence known to the wall-crawler played by Tom Holland.

However, if anyone has remained silent about it, it is the actor who played Dr. Curt Connors, in The Amazing Spider-Man 2012, Rhys Ifans. Although that has changed thanks to a recent interview with Murphy’s Multiverse.

In it, the star of The Amazing Spider-Man, Rhys Ifans, spoke about his presence or not in Spider-Man: No Way Home When asked if he’s the man behind the Lizard in this new movie, Ifans declined to confirm anything about it, likening it to knowing what’s in Christmas presents before opening them:

“Well, you know, like most Christmas gifts, the good thing is not knowing what’s in them until it’s time to open them …”

Another actor who has not been taken into account in fan theories

Even though the Lizard has been confirmed to be in the film, the trailers have not shown Ifans’ face at any time so it is still a mystery that should be revealed when the film is released. But there is a detail that many fans have not taken into account, and that is that in Sam Raimi’s films, Doctor Connors also appears, the actor who played him in the second and third part was Dylan Baker, and although we did not see him finally become the villain, the lizard that we see in No Way home, it could well be the interaction of a Doctor Connors who did become the lizard in that universe.

Spider-Man: No Way Home It will debut in theaters on December 16, 2021.