Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez and Sergio “Checo” Pérez and they will be the protagonists of the next weekend, each one in their own discipline.

In some way, the event on Sunday, November 7, at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez will be historic, since it is the return of one of the most anticipated events for Formula 1 fans, despite not being one of the most anticipated sports. popular in the country.

However, what was clear last Wednesday on Avenida Paseo de la Reforma, with the great Red Bull Show Run event and the attendance of more than 100,000 people, is that, above all, the public supports one hundred percent of Mexican athletes.

And it is that, in general, when it comes to supporting Mexico, it does not matter if you talk about Formula 1, Box, Soccer or the Olympic Games, the fans will be there and they have shown it over the years in each one of the competitions Mexican athletes are the protagonists.

Next weekend, in two different scenarios, that will happen with two of the most outstanding athletes of recent years: the boxer, Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez, and the Formula 1 driver, Sergio “Checo” Pérez.

Nowadays, with the tremendous boom that social networks and digital platforms have had, the levels of popularity and audience are measured in a different way, and, in that sense, these days both the “Canelo” Álvarez and the “Checo” Pérez are two of the most sought after characters in digital media.

Of course, we are talking about two sports that concentrate massively different levels, but if we take into account that Boxing is the second most popular sport in the country, only below soccer, it can be predicted that, in terms of digital searches, Saúl “Canelo ”Álvarez is the winner.

In the last seven days, searches have leaned very much in favor of the native of the City of Guadalajara, the “Canelo”, who next Saturday will face Caleb Plant and is what has most aroused the interest of Internet users, such as shown by the following graph:

Similarly, according to data from Google Trends, the vast majority of the country is more aware of the boxer; however, with regard to Mexico City and the State of Mexico, the “Checo” Pérez has concentrated the most media attention and digital searches.

This, mainly, is due to the fact that last Wednesday, November 3, the Red Bull Show Run was held in one of the busiest avenues in the country’s capital. But, despite this, the attention for the fight of “Canelo” Álvarez remains above the race next Sunday, in which the “Checo” will undoubtedly be the center of all eyes.

Beyond being high-performance athletes, each of them represents a brand and, as such, their presence in networks is vital, especially in these times, to keep their fan base solid.

From that perspective, Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez has 11 million followers on Instagram and 1.8 million followers on Twitter; Sergio “Checo” Pérez, for his part, has 2.7 million followers on Instagram and another 2.7 million on Twitter.

In the end, these are two personalities who will be representing Mexico, as a country and as a brand, in two of the most popular sporting events.

Now read: