The truth is that nostalgia sells, that is why it is commonly possible to find new versions (remakes) of our Favorite video games, series and moviesHowever, when this happens, many of these relaunches end in failure, however, the return of Dororo would be the exception to the rule and would end up becoming one of the best anime of 2019.

Dororo, the story inspired by the manga originally written and illustrated by Osamu Tezuka “The God of Manga”, I would return in 2019 and today we will tell you what the best options are so that you can enjoy this magnificent story in which a young man fights for what he has lost.

<br>

Know more: Where to watch Assassination Classroom online? Better free and paid options



What is dororo about

This particular anime features a character named Daigo kagemitsu, which would do anything to protect his land and keep his power, still if he had to make a pact with the demons, he would, this is why he asks the demons to give him the power needed to become the greatest samurai.

However, no man can get anything without giving anything in return, for this, to get what he needs ends up sacrificing his son, who is born without limbs, nose, eyes, not even skin, but still, for some reason, lives.

Despite being the heir to the most powerful samurai of all time, the boy is banished for being “unworthy”, but in turn is saved by a healer who gives him a series of prosthetics and weapons that allow you to fend for yourself, growing for a day defeat demons and recover all that was taken from him.

How to watch Dororo for free: all options

Dororo It is an anime that you should watch anytime you have time, however, you may not be able to afford to pay what is necessary to access the sites where it is available, so right now we will show you what are all the options you have to see this series online.

Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll It is still the best option for all those who want to enjoy their favorite series without spending a single penny.

Its catalog has more than 1000 series coming from different formats like anime, manga, drama and more. Among all these are Dororo, a series that you can watch online, in ultra HD quality and with Spanish subtitles thanks to this platform.

Third party platforms

There have always been third-party platforms and sites where you can find any series we are looking for regardless of the format. However, to see Dororo These should be our last option, especially since they are illegal and sometimes bring with them viruses and malware.

Payment options to see Dororo

Just as there are options for watch Dororo online for free, there are also payment sites that will allow us to enjoy this series. Below, you can see which ones are the best to do it.

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video, the live broadcast service belonging to Amazon It has many anime series in its catalog, since it has acquired the necessary licenses to legally transmit many series of this format.

Attack on Titans, One-Punch Man, Death Note, are just some of the animes that we can find within this platform. Of course, Dororo is one of these and we can enjoy its story in Prime Video in HD quality and in its original language with Spanish subtitles.