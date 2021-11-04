Elden Ring is the big bet for the next year 2022. Despite suffering a slight delay, players are still looking forward to the launch of the new From Software proposal in collaboration with the writer of A Song of Ice and Fire: George RR Martin. This week the Japanese studio has gone with everything and has presented a new and spectacular advance, in addition to all editions of the game, their price and content.

The different editions of Elden Ring

Deluxe Edition



The Deluxe Edition only available for PC and it only brings two additional content if we get hold of it:

Game Elden Ring.

Digital art book.

Digital Soundtrack.

Launch Edition



The Launch Edition is, simply put, the base Special Edition of many titles. Its content is much smaller than the following editions. It dispenses with the aforementioned figure and helmet replica. Not available for PC, only for desktop consoles.

Game Elden Ring.

Exclusive poster.

Sticker set.

Cloth patch.

Set of postcards with game art.

Collector’s Edition



The Collector’s Edition is available for all platforms. Its content is similar to the Premium Collector’s Edition except that dispenses with the replica of the Malenia helmet. Its content is as follows:

Game Elden Ring.

Soundtrack in digital format.

Statue of Malenia (22.8 cm).

40 page hardcover art book.

Metal box with exclusive art.

Special collector’s edition box.

Premium Collector’s Edition



This edition is the most complete and, therefore, the most expensive of the three announced. Will be available for all platforms, including PC, although it is exclusive to the Bandai Namco digital store. It is a limited and numbered edition of 6000 units worldwide. It goes on sale at a price of 259.99 euros and its content is as follows:

Game Elden Ring.

Soundtrack in digital format.

1: 1 replica of the Malenia helmet.

Statue of Malenia (22.8 cm).

40 page hardcover art book.

Metal box with exclusive art.

Special collector’s edition box.

Where to buy Elden Ring for PC?

Bandai Namco Digital Store

If you want to get one of these three editions in the Bandai Namco store you should know that the payment is made immediately, so there is no possibility of rejecting the reservation earlier. For now, the Collector’s Edition and Premium Collector’s Edition they are sold out, so we will be waiting for new stock from Bandai Namco.

The advantage to buy in the Bandai Namco digital store are as follows:

We will have a 20% discount , for a limited time, if we redeem 1,000 EP! C points and that we can achieve by registering games in physical format on the Bandai Namco website.

, for a limited time, if we redeem and that we can achieve by registering games in physical format on the Bandai Namco website. free shipping only for the Premium Collector’s Edition.

only for the Premium Collector’s Edition. Gift gesture , the Circle: This gesture can be used in the game. Although we can get it later in the game.

, the Circle: This gesture can be used in the game. Although we can get it later in the game. Wallpapers in high definition.

in high definition. Guide of Adventure in Digital Format: This guide contains useful information for the adventure in the Midlands.

The Reserve price of the different editions is the following:

Game Stores

The British sales chain has only released the Launch Edition of the game and the Collector’s Edition for PC. Its reserve price is as follows:

The additional content that we will get when buying in Game are as follows:

Gift gesture , the Circle: This gesture can be used in the game. Although we can get it later in the game.

, the Circle: This gesture can be used in the game. Although we can get it later in the game. Guide of Adventure in Digital Format: This guide contains useful information for the adventure in the Midlands.

Xtralife

The Spanish video game store has dispensed with the standard edition and only offers the Launch Edition and the Collector’s Edition for sale to the public:

In this case, the additional content If we decide to buy at Xtralife it is limited to only one gift t-shirt, although we do not know what style it will have.

Fnac

The French distributor has not echoed whether it will put the different special and collector editions on sale. We only have the standard edition in reserve:

Regarding the additional content free for the reservation, Fnac only offers a coupon of 10 euro discount on our next purchases.

Elden ring will finally go on sale next February 25, 2022, just over a month after its original release date.