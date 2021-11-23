The POCO X3 Pro is a true milestone in our country. It is the best-selling smartphone of this sub-brand —above the award-winning F3—, in addition to being the most successful terminal on portals like Amazon or Mediamarkt. And it is also one of the most beloved in our newsroom and an unprecedented success when it comes to value for money. But it is that with this price it is impossible to resist: 199 euros for the most advanced model, equipped with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Exactly, for the same price of the model with 6GB you get the most advanced of the two. A chollazo that also, if you buy it from the official Xiaomi website, you have it at home in 48 hours and accumulate twice as many Mi Points as a normal purchase.

POCO X3 Pro with 6GB + 128GB for 199 euros

Available in three colors, icy blue, metallic bronze and phantom black, the POCO X3 equipped with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is available for 199 euros, compared to the 269 euros that it usually costs. The offer belongs to GoBoo and it will be available throughout the day.

POCO X3 Pro – Smartphone 6 + 128 GB, 6.67 "120Hz FHD + DotDisplay, Snapdragon 860, Quad Camera 48 MP, 5160 mAh

POCO X3 Pro with 8GB + 256GB for 199 euros (also)

Also available in the same three colors, although more difficult to find in black due to a shortage of stock, the POCO X3 Pro 8GB and 256GB of space It stays at 199 euros, 100 euros of its RRP. A very aggressive offer that will not last long.

Poco X3 Pro – Smartphone 8 + 256GB, 6.6 Inch 120Hz FHD + DotDisplay, Snapdragon 860, 48MP Quad Camera, 5160mAh

POCO X3 Pro Specifications





Except for the amount of RAM and ROM, both terminals are the same. With a 2.96GHz Snapdragon 860 processor and Adreno 640 GPU, this terminal does not lack tools to give everything. Also, your MIUI version has already been updated to MIUI 12.5, which implies full compatibility with the virtualized ROM tool.

You will not miss extra connectivity either: this POCO has connectivity for two 4G SIM cards —or one microSD and one SIM—, compatibility with WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, chip NFC for mobile payments, headphone jacks, an infrared sensor and the USB Type-C charging port, compatible with fast charging by 33W.

And what about the screen? Well, we find a 6.67-inch IPS LCD with FullHD + resolution, 120Hz refresh, 450 nits brightness, HDR10 compatibility and protected with Gorilla Glass 6.





Nor does it lack anything in the cameras section: in just over 200 grams it houses four sensors, namely:

48 megapixel f / 1.79 main

8 megapixel f / 2.2 wide angle

2 megapixel f / 2.4 depth

2 megapixel f / 2.4 telemacro

If you are looking to know more about the POCO X3 Pro, here you will find a comparison to know how to position it with respect to the other terminals of the POCO family. Oh and if you need some kind of cover, case, ruguerized or transparent, here you will find a wide selection.

POCO X3 NFC with 6GB + 64GB for 204 euros





But neither can we forget the “old” model without that Pro in front. THE POCO X3 NFC is a conscious overhaul of the POCO X2 that incorporates NFC and some major on-screen enhancements.

Existing the Pro model for even less money, it is difficult to position yourself for this option. However, in practice, its LPDDR4X RAM and UFS storage are just as fast as the Pro model. If you are looking for an alternative, here you will find this terminal for just over 200 euros.

Poco X3 NFC (6.67 "FHD + AMOLED Screen, DotDisplay, 6GB + 64GB, 64MP Quad Camera, Snapdragon 732G, 5160mAh with 33W Charge, MIUI 12 for Poco, NFC)

POCO X3 NFC with 6GB + 128GB for 251 euros





Finally, the model equipped with 128GB, identical in terms of screen (IPS of 6.67 “at FullHD + resolution), processor (Snapdragon 732G) and battery (5,160 mAh supports fast charging 33W mAh), doubles its storage and raises its cheapest price found by almost 50 euros.

It is still an attractive purchase, since we will be facing a terminal equipped with NFC technology, Dual WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0 and biometrics through a fingerprint reader, but which is somewhat relegated to the new options of Redmi or POCO itself.

POCO X3 NFC – Smartphone 6.67 "FHD +, 6 + 128GB, Snapdragon 732G, 64 MP with AI, Quad-camera, 5160 mAh




