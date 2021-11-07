There is little more than a week left for the launch of Battlefield 2042, the new installment of the war saga developed by DICE, and a good example of this is the amount of news we are having recently in relation to the game, such as the confirmation of the Battlefield 2042 download size.

Now through the official Battlefield Twitter account, has been confirmed when we can download Battlefield 2042 on our consoles. After sharing a post where we could see some of the maps included in Battlefield: Bac Company 2, the company confirmed that today Battlefield 2042 is now available for download on Xbox consoles.

When will you be able to download Battlefield 2042?

From this very moment, You can now download Battlefield 2042 on both Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S consoles. Meanwhile, PC users and PlayStation consoles will have to wait until November 10 to have the possibility of downloading the new title of the DICE franchise.

Battlefield 2042 shares new details about its technical aspect on next-gen consoles and its gameplay

In addition, it has also been possible to definitively confirm the download sizes of the game, which will have a 51.42 GB size on Xbox Series X | S and 26.60 GB on Xbox One, not counting the size that the day one patch may occupy. Although as we discussed, it is possible that the size grows exponentially.

Although you can now download Battlefield 2042, the title will not be available until November 19, being available on Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC and Stadia.