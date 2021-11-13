Battlefield 2042 is, without a doubt, one of the great releases of this 2021. The new installment of DICE will hit the market next week, but thanks to EA Play we will be able to test it ahead of time. For this reason, many wonder, When will Battlefield 2042 be available on Game Pass?

It is important Note that Battlefield 2042 will not reach the Game Pass catalog at launch. However, thanks to the agreement reached between Microsoft and Electronic Arts, those players who have an active subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will have the possibility to enjoy the 10 hours of courtesy that EA Play offers.

When will Battlefield 2042 be available on Game Pass?

The answer to the question is that, from today, November 12, Battelfield 2042 is now available on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to enjoy the 10-hour free trial, which will serve to have a first contact with the new war shooter developed by DICE.

It should be remembered that, those who had the game reserved, already had the possibility of downloading Battlefield 2042 on their Xbox consoles, so if they wanted to try the new installment of the franchise they would only have to go directly to the title and enjoy its 10 hours of testing.

Once the 10 hours that EA Play offers us, we can only wait until November 19, when Battlefield 2042 will be available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PS4, PS5 and PC.